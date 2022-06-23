|
CMS Energy Corporation : Morgan Stanley maintient sa recommandation neutre
Données financières
|CA 2022
7 424 M
-
7 007 M
|Résultat net 2022
824 M
-
778 M
|Dette nette 2022
13 078 M
-
12 344 M
|PER 2022
|21,6x
|Rendement 2022
|2,94%
|Capitalisation
18 200 M
18 200 M
17 179 M
|VE / CA 2022
|4,21x
|VE / CA 2023
|4,27x
|Nbr Employés
|8 507
|Flottant
|99,3%
Tendances analyse technique CMS ENERGY CORPORATION
|Court Terme
|Moyen Terme
|Long Terme
|Tendances
|Baissière
|Baissière
|Neutre
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
|Recommandation moyenne
|ACCUMULER
|Nombre d'Analystes
|20
|Dernier Cours de Clôture
|62,73 $
|Objectif de cours Moyen
|71,59 $
|Ecart / Objectif Moyen
|14,1%
