CMS Energy Corporation : Morgan Stanley maintient sa recommandation neutre
Données financières
|CA 2023
8 639 M
-
7 990 M
|Résultat net 2023
903 M
-
835 M
|Dette nette 2023
15 712 M
-
14 530 M
|PER 2023
|18,9x
|Rendement 2023
|3,34%
|Capitalisation
|
17 100 M
17 100 M
15 814 M
|VE / CA 2023
|3,80x
|VE / CA 2024
|3,71x
|Nbr Employés
|8 560
|Flottant
|98,9%
|Court Terme
|Moyen Terme
|Long Terme
|Tendances
|Baissière
|Neutre
|Neutre
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
|Recommandation moyenne
|ACCUMULER
|Nombre d'Analystes
|17
|Dernier Cours de Clôture
|58,63 $
|Objectif de cours Moyen
|67,29 $
|Ecart / Objectif Moyen
|14,8%
