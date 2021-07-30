Connexion
E-mail
Mot de passe
Retenir
Mot de passe oublié ?
Devenir membre gratuitement
Inscription
Inscription
Devenir membre
Inscription gratuite
Devenir client
Découvrez nos services
Paramètres
Paramètres
Cotations dynamiques 
OFFON
  1. Accueil Zonebourse
  2. Actions
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. CNIM Groupe
  6. Actualités
  7. Synthèse
    COM   FR0000053399

CNIM GROUPE

(COM)
  Rapport
SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesActualitésAgendaSociétéFinancesDérivésFondsCommunauté 
SynthèseToute l'actualitéReco analystesAutres languesCommuniquésPublications officiellesActualités du secteur

CNIM Groupe : adapte les termes de sa restructuration financière et finalise la cession de son activité O&M en France et en Azerbaïdjan au groupe Paprec

30/07/2021 | 23:00
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
CNIM Groupe adapte les termes de sa restructuration financière et finalise la cession de son activité O&M en France et en Azerbaïdjan au groupe Paprec
Subscribe

30 Jul 2021 21:38 CEST

Company Name

CNIM GROUP

ISN

FR0000053399

Market

Euronext

Symbol

COM

See attachment(s) / Voir document(s) joint(s) / Zie bijlage / Ver documento(s) em anexo

16165_1000271_CNIM__CP_juillet_2021FinalFR.pdf

Source

CNIM

Provider

Les Echos

Disclaimer

CNIM - Constructions Industrielles de la Méditerranée SA published this content on 30 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 July 2021 20:59:29 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Réagir à cet article
Réagir le premier
Publier
loader
Toute l'actualité sur CNIM GROUPE
30/07CNIM GROUPE : adapte les termes de sa restructuration financière et finalise la ..
PU
30/07CNIM GROUPE : PDF - 166 Ko
PU
29/07SALON RWM BIRMINGHAM, 22 ET 23 SEPTE : retrouvez-nous stand 5T-180 dans la secti..
PU
29/07CNIM GROUPE : GROUP plus forte baisse du SRD à la clôture du jeudi 29 juillet 20..
AO
26/07CNIM GROUPE : GROUP plus forte baisse du SRD à la mi-séance du lundi 26 juillet ..
AO
20/07CNIM GROUPE : Retrouvez l'offre CNIM en soutien aux forces sur DSEI 2021
PU
14/07CNIM GROUPE : participe à CATANIA 2030 – 14 juillet 2021 de 14h00 à 18h00 ..
PU
13/07CNIM GROUPE : participe au salon MSPO 2021 à Kielce en Pologne du 7 au 10 septem..
PU
28/06CNIM GROUPE : Retransmission de l'Assemblée Générale Mixte de Groupe CNIM du ven..
PU
25/06CNIM GROUPE : Résultats des votes de l'AG
CO
Plus d'actualités
Recommandations des analystes sur CNIM GROUPE
Plus de recommandations
Données financières
CA 2020 653 M 775 M -
Résultat net 2020 -131 M -155 M -
Dette nette 2020 144 M 171 M -
PER 2020 -0,31x
Rendement 2020 -
Capitalisation 33,8 M 40,1 M -
VE / CA 2019 0,32x
VE / CA 2020 0,28x
Nbr Employés -
Flottant 19,4%
Graphique CNIM GROUPE
Durée : Période :
CNIM Groupe : Graphique analyse technique CNIM Groupe | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Tendances analyse technique CNIM GROUPE
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesBaissièreBaissièreNeutre
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Nicolas Dmitrieff Chairman-Management Board
Louis-Roch Burgard Chief Executive Officer
Christophe Favrelle Group Chief Financial Officer
Herlicq Christiane Dmitrieff Chairman-Supervisory Board
Christophe Hamon Head-Information Systems
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapi. (M$)
CNIM GROUPE-13.75%42
WASTE MANAGEMENT, INC.23.98%61 569
REPUBLIC SERVICES, INC.19.92%36 842
TOMRA SYSTEMS ASA19.92%8 563
TETRA TECH, INC.12.27%7 029
KURITA WATER INDUSTRIES LTD.34.35%5 549