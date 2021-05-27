Connexion
E-mail
Mot de passe
Retenir
Mot de passe oublié ?
Devenir membre gratuitement
Inscription
Inscription
Devenir membre
Inscription gratuite
Devenir client
Découvrez nos services
Paramètres
Paramètres
Cotations dynamiques 
OFFON
  1. Accueil Zonebourse
  2. Actions
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. CNIM Groupe
  6. Actualités
  7. Synthèse
    COM   FR0000053399

CNIM GROUPE

(COM)
  Rapport
SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesActualitésAgendaSociétéFinancesDérivésFondsCommunauté 
SynthèseToute l'actualitéReco analystesAutres languesCommuniquésPublications officiellesActualités du secteurAnalyses Zonebourse

CNIM Groupe : Participation de CNIM à la 5e édition du MatER Meeting - 7-9 juin 2020 - Milan (Italie)

27/05/2021 | 15:50
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Le 5th MatER Meeting se tiendra virtuellement en Italie à Politecnico Milano du 7 au 9 juin. Le 8 juin, Christophe Cord'homme, directeur du développement de CNIM Environnement & Energie, interviendra sur le sujet suivant : 'Case studies: Integrated residual municipal waste treatment combining material from waste, organic recovery and energy from waste'.

Disclaimer

CNIM - Constructions Industrielles de la Méditerranée SA published this content on 26 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 May 2021 13:49:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Réagir à cet article
Réagir le premier
Publier
loader
Toute l'actualité sur CNIM GROUPE
15:50CNIM GROUPE  : Livraison de la nouvelle version rénovée de PFM à l'Armée de Terr..
PU
15:50CNIM GROUPE  : Participation de CNIM à la 5e édition du MatER Meeting - 7-9 juin..
PU
26/05CNIM GROUPE  : Document d'Enregistrement Universel 2020
PU
26/05CNIM GROUPE  : Communiqué de mise à disposition du Document d'Enregistrement Uni..
PU
25/05CNIM GROUPE  : plus forte hausse du SRD à la clôture du mardi 25 mai 2021
AO
24/05CAC40 : stagnation et volumes nuls, Solut-30 dévisse de -70%.
CF
24/05CAC 40 : stable, au seuil des 6400 points
CF
24/05CNIM  : second protocole de conciliation
CF
24/05BOURSE DE PARIS : La recherche de catalyseurs haussiers patine
24/05EN DIRECT DES MARCHES  : Airbus, EssilorLuxottica, Solutions 30, Tarkett, Boeing..
Plus d'actualités
Recommandations des analystes sur CNIM GROUPE
Plus de recommandations
Données financières
CA 2019 600 M 732 M -
Résultat net 2019 -201 M -245 M -
Dette nette 2019 133 M 162 M -
PER 2019 -0,28x
Rendement 2019 -
Capitalisation 47,4 M 57,9 M -
VE / CA 2018 0,32x
VE / CA 2019 0,32x
Nbr Employés -
Flottant 19,0%
Graphique CNIM GROUPE
Durée : Période :
CNIM Groupe : Graphique analyse technique CNIM Groupe | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Tendances analyse technique CNIM GROUPE
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesBaissièreHaussièreHaussière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Nom Titre
Nicolas Dmitrieff Chairman-Management Board
Louis-Roch Burgard Chief Executive Officer
Christophe Favrelle Group Chief Financial Officer
Herlicq Christiane Dmitrieff Chairman-Supervisory Board
Christophe Hamon Head-Information Systems
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
CNIM GROUPE14.78%58
WASTE MANAGEMENT, INC.19.30%59 001
REPUBLIC SERVICES, INC.12.11%34 443
TOMRA SYSTEMS ASA-0.66%7 427
TETRA TECH, INC.3.19%6 397
KURITA WATER INDUSTRIES LTD.28.52%5 223