CNIM Groupe : Participation de CNIM à la 5e édition du MatER Meeting - 7-9 juin 2020 - Milan (Italie)

Le 5th MatER Meeting se tiendra virtuellement en Italie à Politecnico Milano du 7 au 9 juin. Le 8 juin, Christophe Cord'homme, directeur du développement de CNIM Environnement & Energie, interviendra sur le sujet suivant : 'Case studies: Integrated residual municipal waste treatment combining material from waste, organic recovery and energy from waste'.
