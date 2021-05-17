|
Coca-Cola European Partners plc : BofA Securities revoit son opinion pour passer à l'achat
© Zonebourse avec MT Newswires 2021
|
|Toute l'actualité sur COCA-COLA EUROPEAN PARTNERS PLC
|
|
|
|Recommandations des analystes sur COCA-COLA EUROPEAN PARTNERS PLC
|
|
|
Données financières
|
|CA 2021
|
12 554 M
15 258 M
-
|Résultat net 2021
|
1 099 M
1 336 M
-
|Dette nette 2021
|
8 981 M
10 915 M
-
|PER 2021
|21,3x
|Rendement 2021
|2,46%
|
|Capitalisation
|
22 576 M
27 402 M
-
|VE / CA 2021
|2,51x
|VE / CA 2022
|2,22x
|Nbr Employés
|22 000
|Flottant
|44,1%
|
|Graphique COCA-COLA EUROPEAN PARTNERS PLC
|
Durée :
Période :
|
Tendances analyse technique COCA-COLA EUROPEAN PARTNERS PLC
|Court Terme
|Moyen Terme
|Long Terme
|Tendances
|Haussière
|Haussière
|Haussière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
|Recommandation moyenne
|ACCUMULER
|Nombre d'Analystes
|10
|Objectif de cours Moyen
|
50,50 €
|Dernier Cours de Cloture
|
49,56 €
|Ecart / Objectif Haut
|
25,1%
|Ecart / Objectif Moyen
|
1,90%
|Ecart / Objectif Bas
|
-20,3%
Dirigeants et Administrateurs