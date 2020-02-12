Fonds positionnés sur CODAN LIMITED Nom PEA 1er Jan 5 ans Notation Position Liontrust GF EurpStratEq A4 Acc  NON -23.00% -6.00% NC 2.85M EUR



ETFs positionnés sur CODAN LIMITED ETFs et Trackers avec Trackinsight ETF Var. 5jours Poids Rating Zone géographique Catégorie et Secteur IShares S&P/ASX Small Ordinaries ET... 3.06% 0.44% - Australie Actions





Conseil CODAN LIMITED

Momentum de croissance, bilan forteresse Graphique CODAN LIMITED Durée : Auto. 2 mois 3 mois 6 mois 9 mois 1 an 2 ans 5 ans 10 ans Max. Période : Jour Semaine Evolution du Compte de Résultat Merci d'autoriser JavaScript dans les préférences de votre navigateur pour utiliser les graphiques dynamiques. Consensus Vente Achat Recommandation moyenne ACHETER Nombre d'Analystes 5 Objectif de cours Moyen 8,62 AUD Dernier Cours de Cloture 8,98 AUD Ecart / Objectif Haut 0,22% Ecart / Objectif Moyen -4,04% Ecart / Objectif Bas -6,01% Révisions de BNA Merci d'autoriser JavaScript dans les préférences de votre navigateur pour utiliser les graphiques dynamiques. Secteur et Concurrence Var. 1janv Capitalisation (M$) CODAN LIMITED 20.54% 1 169 BOE TECHNOLOGY GROUP COMPANY LIMITED 13.00% 26 007 HEXAGON AB 13.75% 25 366 SUNNY OPTICAL TECHNOLOGY (GROUP) COMPANY LIMITED -7.34% 18 938 ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION 10.84% 15 040 AVIC SHENYANG AIRCRAFT COMPANY LIMITED 103.58% 13 772