Accueil Zonebourse  >  Actions  >  Australian Stock Exchange  >  Codan Limited    CDA   AU000000CDA3

CODAN LIMITED

(CDA)
  Rapport
Cours en clôture. Cours en clôture Australian Stock Exchange - 19/08
8.98 AUD   +1.24%
19/06CODAN LIMITED : Toujours du potentiel
26/02Nouveaux ordres dans les Portefeuilles Zonebourse
26/02CODAN LIMITED : Détachement de dividende intermédiaire
Fonds positionnés sur CODAN LIMITED
NomPEA1er Jan5 ansNotationPosition
Liontrust GF EurpStratEq A4 Acc NON-23.00%-6.00%NC2.85M EUR


ETFs positionnés sur CODAN LIMITEDETFs et Trackers avec Trackinsight
ETFVar. 5jours PoidsRatingZone géographiqueCatégorie et Secteur
IShares S&P/ASX Small Ordinaries ET...3.06%0.44%-AustralieActions



 CODAN LIMITED
Momentum de croissance, bilan forteresse
Graphique CODAN LIMITED
Codan Limited : Graphique analyse technique Codan Limited | Zone bourse
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACHETER
Nombre d'Analystes 5
Objectif de cours Moyen 8,62 AUD
Dernier Cours de Cloture 8,98 AUD
Ecart / Objectif Haut 0,22%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen -4,04%
Ecart / Objectif Bas -6,01%
Révisions de BNA
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
CODAN LIMITED20.54%1 169
BOE TECHNOLOGY GROUP COMPANY LIMITED13.00%26 007
HEXAGON AB13.75%25 366
SUNNY OPTICAL TECHNOLOGY (GROUP) COMPANY LIMITED-7.34%18 938
ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION10.84%15 040
AVIC SHENYANG AIRCRAFT COMPANY LIMITED103.58%13 772
