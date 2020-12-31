Connexion
E-mail
Mot de passe
Retenir
Mot de passe oublié ?
Devenir membre gratuitement
Inscription
Inscription
Devenir membre
Inscription gratuite
Devenir client
Découvrez nos services
Paramètres
Paramètres
Cotations dynamiques 
OFFON

Accueil Zonebourse  >  Actions  >  Nasdaq  >  Code Chain New Continent Limited    CCNC

CODE CHAIN NEW CONTINENT LIMITED

(CCNC)
  Rapport
Cours en différé. Temps Différé Nasdaq - 31/12 22:00:00
1.94 USD   +17.58%
SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesSociétéFinancesDérivésFondsCommunauté 


Aucune donnée



Copyright © 2009 Morningstar. All Rights Reserved. The information, data and opinions expressed (Information) and contained herein: (1) are proprietary to Morningstar and/or its content providers and are not intended to represent investment advice or recommendation to buy or sell any security; (2) may not be copied or distributed without express license to do so; and (3) are not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. Morningstar reserve its rights to charge for access to these Ratings and/or Rating report. Neither Morningstar nor its content providers are responsible for any damages or losses arising from any use of this Rating, Rating Report or Information contained therein.
Graphique CODE CHAIN NEW CONTINENT LIMITED
Durée : Période :
Code Chain New Continent Limited : Graphique analyse technique Code Chain New Continent Limited | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
CODE CHAIN NEW CONTINENT LIMITED36.67%48
CHINA SHENHUA ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED-10.07%52 009
GLENCORE PLC0.11%42 080
SHAANXI COAL INDUSTRY COMPANY LIMITED3.67%13 702
COAL INDIA LIMITED-36.08%11 350
CHINA COAL ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED-23.30%7 379
RUBRIQUES
SERVICES GRATUITS
SERVICES FINANCIERS
APPLICATION MOBILE
SOLUTIONS
+33 (0)4 78 30 41 42
À PROPOS
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. Tous droits réservés. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar et S&P Capital IQ