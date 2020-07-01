Connexion
E-mail
Mot de passe
Retenir
Mot de passe oublié ?
Devenir membre gratuitement
Inscription
Inscription
Devenir membre
Inscription gratuite
Devenir client
Découvrez nos services
Paramètres
Paramètres
Cotations dynamiques 
OFFON

Accueil Zonebourse  >  Actions  >  Euronext Paris  >  Coface S.A.    COFA   FR0010667147

COFACE S.A.

(COFA)
  Rapport
Cours en temps réel. Temps réel Euronext Paris - 09/09 17:06:25
7.25 EUR   +7.89%
03/08NATIXIS : annonce le départ de François Riahi
CF
03/08COFACE SA : Descriptif du Programme de Rachat d'Actions 2020-2021
GL
31/07COFACE S.A. : Déclaration mensuelle des droits de vote
CO
SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesActualitésNotationsAgendaSociétéFinancesConsensusRévisionsDérivésFondsCommunauté 
ETFs positionnés sur COFACE S.A.ETFs et Trackers avec Trackinsight
ETFVar. 5jours PoidsRatingZone géographiqueCatégorie et Secteur
Lyxor CAC Mid 60 - Dist - EUR-0.19%0.53%FranceActions
IShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ...-2.41%0.13%MondeActions



Copyright © 2009 Morningstar. All Rights Reserved. The information, data and opinions expressed (Information) and contained herein: (1) are proprietary to Morningstar and/or its content providers and are not intended to represent investment advice or recommendation to buy or sell any security; (2) may not be copied or distributed without express license to do so; and (3) are not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. Morningstar reserve its rights to charge for access to these Ratings and/or Rating report. Neither Morningstar nor its content providers are responsible for any damages or losses arising from any use of this Rating, Rating Report or Information contained therein.
Décryptage
La Fed flèche la voie à suivre
Graphique COFACE S.A.
Durée : Période :
Coface S.A. : Graphique analyse technique Coface S.A. | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACHETER
Nombre d'Analystes 5
Objectif de cours Moyen 8,88 €
Dernier Cours de Cloture 6,72 €
Ecart / Objectif Haut 41,4%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 32,1%
Ecart / Objectif Bas 11,6%
Révisions de BNA
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
COFACE S.A.-38.74%1 195
MUENCHENER RUECKVERSICHERUNG AG-7.49%40 205
SWISS RE LTD-30.75%22 906
HANNOVER RÜCK SE-17.35%20 256
RENAISSANCERE HOLDINGS LTD.-10.23%9 013
EVEREST RE GROUP, LTD.-22.14%8 456
RUBRIQUES
SERVICES GRATUITS
SERVICES FINANCIERS
APPLICATION MOBILE
SOLUTIONS
+33 (0)4 78 30 41 42
À PROPOS
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. Tous droits réservés. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group