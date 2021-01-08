Connexion
COFIDUR SA

(ALCOF)
Cours en temps réel. Temps réel Euronext Growth Paris - 07/01 13:33:09
292 EUR   -1.35%
08/01/2021 : Calendrier 2021 des Publications et date de tenue de l'AG
2020COFIDUR SA : Déclaration mensuelle des droits de vote
Sale semaine pour les technophiles
08/01/2021 : Calendrier 2021 des Publications et date de tenue de l'AG

08/01/2021 | 10:08
Laval, le 08/01/2021

COFIDUR

CALENDRIER PREVISIONNEL 2021 DES PUBLICATIONS ET DE LA

TENUE DE L'ASSEMBLEE GENERALE

PUBLICATIONS et AG

2021

Chiffre d'affaires exercice 2020

Jeudi

4 Février

Résultats de l'exercice 2020

Vendredi

2 Avril

Tenue de l'Assemblée Générale

Mardi

18 Mai

Résultats premier semestre 2021

Vendredi

10

Septembre

Informations Financières : 06 25 34 00 40

http://www.cofidur-ems.com

Pour lire la suite de ce noodl, vous pouvez consulter la version originale ici.

Disclaimer

Cofidur SA published this content on 08 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 January 2021 09:07:05 UTC


© Publicnow 2021
Données financières
CA 2019 68,2 M 83,6 M -
Résultat net 2019 1,22 M 1,50 M -
Tréso. nette 2019 13,3 M 16,3 M -
PER 2019 9,44x
Rendement 2019 2,68%
Capitalisation 11,3 M 13,9 M -
VE / CA 2018 0,08x
VE / CA 2019 -0,03x
Nbr Employés -
Flottant 44,0%
Tendances analyse technique COFIDUR SA
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesNeutreHaussièreNeutre
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Nom Titre
Henri Tranduc Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Philippe Broussard Director
Gilbert Bourgeois Director
Daniel Thauvin Director
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
COFIDUR SA1.39%14
MEDIATEK INC.6.02%45 057
SKYWORKS SOLUTIONS, INC.6.41%27 018
SAN'AN OPTOELECTRONICS CO., LTD.9.96%21 267
AVARY HOLDING (SHENZHEN) CO., LIMITED0.60%18 200
UNIGROUP GUOXIN MICROELECTRONICS CO., LTD.7.59%14 006
