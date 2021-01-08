08/01/2021 : Calendrier 2021 des Publications et date de tenue de l'AG

Laval, le 08/01/2021
COFIDUR
CALENDRIER PREVISIONNEL 2021 DES PUBLICATIONS ET DE LA
TENUE DE L'ASSEMBLEE GENERALE
|
PUBLICATIONS et AG
|
|
2021
|
|
|
|
Chiffre d'affaires exercice 2020
|
|
Jeudi
|
|
4 Février
|
|
|
Résultats de l'exercice 2020
|
|
Vendredi
|
|
2 Avril
|
|
|
Tenue de l'Assemblée Générale
|
|
Mardi
|
|
18 Mai
|
|
|
Résultats premier semestre 2021
|
|
Vendredi
|
10
|
Septembre
|
|
|
|
Informations Financières : 06 25 34 00 40
http://www.cofidur-ems.com
