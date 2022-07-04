Connexion
    ALCOF   FR0013257409

COFIDUR SA

(ALCOF)
  Rapport
Temps réel Euronext Paris  -  16:56 04/07/2022
352.00 EUR   -3.83%
17:05COFIDUR SA : Nombre total d’actions et de droit de vote au 30 juin 2022
AN
22/06COFIDUR SA : Déclaration Achat actions propres du 13.06.2022 au 17.06.2022
AN
22/06COFIDUR SA : Opérations sur titres
CO
Cofidur Sa : Nombre total dactions et de droit de vote au 30 juin 2022

04/07/2022 | 17:05
 Nombre total d'actions et de droit de vote au 30 juin 2022


Cette publication dispose du service " 🔒 Actusnews SECURITY MASTER ".
- SECURITY MASTER Key : mm5pkZSckmrFx3BrYpWWbZVomG9pxJOYamrJl2puaMuWb2lhxWhja5vLZnBmmGZu
- Pour contrôler cette clé : https://www.security-master-key.com.

Information réglementée :
Total du nombre de droits de vote et du capital :
- Information relative au nombre total de droits de vote et d'actions composant le capital

Communiqué intégral et original au format PDF : https://www.actusnews.com/news/75318-declaration-droits-de-vote-au-30.06.2022.pdf

© Copyright Actusnews Wire
Recevez gratuitement par email les prochains communiqués de la société en vous inscrivant sur www.actusnews.com


© 2022 ActusNews
Données financières
CA 2021 52,3 M 54,4 M -
Résultat net 2021 1,25 M 1,30 M -
Tréso. nette 2021 12,2 M 12,7 M -
PER 2021 10,8x
Rendement 2021 -
Capitalisation 14,2 M 14,7 M -
VE / CA 2020 -0,07x
VE / CA 2021 0,03x
Nbr Employés -
Flottant 44,5%
Graphique COFIDUR SA
Durée : Période :
Cofidur SA : Graphique analyse technique Cofidur SA | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Tendances analyse technique COFIDUR SA
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesBaissièreNeutreNeutre
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Laurent Dupoiron Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Daniel Thauvin Director
Charlotte Chemin Director
Nicolas Djerbi Director
Herve Olry Director
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapi. (M$)
COFIDUR SA4.57%15
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED-26.26%394 532
NVIDIA CORPORATION-50.62%363 658
BROADCOM INC.-28.19%192 960
INTEL CORPORATION-29.44%148 582
QUALCOMM, INC.-32.45%138 354