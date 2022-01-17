Connexion
  Rapport
Cours en temps réel. Temps réel Euronext Paris - 17/01 09:00:11
7.28 EUR   +0.28%
18:05COGELEC : Calendrier de communication financière 2022.
PU
10/01COGELEC : Bilan semestriel du contrat de liquidité.
PU
10/01COGELEC : Bilan Semestriel du contrat de liquidité
PU
Cogelec : Calendrier de communication financière 2022.

17/01/2022 | 18:05
Subscribe

17 Jan 2022 17:45 CET

Company Name

COGELEC

ISN

FR0013335742

Market

Euronext Growth

Symbol

ALLEC

See attachment(s) / Voir document(s) joint(s) / Zie bijlage / Ver documento(s) em anexo

16165_1039955_220117_CP_Agenda_financier_2022_003.pdf

Source

COGELEC

Provider

Les Echos

Disclaimer

Cogelec SA published this content on 17 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 January 2022 17:04:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Données financières
CA 2021 50,1 M 57,2 M -
Résultat net 2021 -2,63 M -3,00 M -
Dette nette 2021 3,97 M 4,52 M -
PER 2021 -24,6x
Rendement 2021 -
Capitalisation 61,7 M 70,5 M -
VE / CA 2021 1,31x
VE / CA 2022 0,99x
Nbr Employés 311
Flottant -
Graphique COGELEC SA
Cogelec SA : Graphique analyse technique Cogelec SA | Zone bourse
Tendances analyse technique COGELEC SA
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesHaussièreBaissièreBaissière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Recommandation moyenne CONSERVER
Nombre d'Analystes 2
Dernier Cours de Cloture 7,26 €
Objectif de cours Moyen 9,40 €
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 29,5%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Roger Leclerc Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Patrice Guyet Director, Director-Operations & Finance
Véronique Pochet Chief Financial Officer
Laurent Caramelle Director-Research & Development
Lydie Delebarre Independent Director
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapi. (M$)
COGELEC SA2.25%70
CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.-3.17%258 792
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS, INC.-7.57%42 415
ARISTA NETWORKS, INC.-9.75%39 867
ERICSSON2.66%37 915
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO., LTD.-4.87%35 459