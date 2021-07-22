|
Cogelec : RAISE Investissement successfully secures a stakeholding in S.R.C., the controlling structure of Cogelec, as a minority financial partner.
Company Name
COGELEC
ISN
FR0013335742
Market
Euronext Growth
Symbol
ALLEC
Source
COGELEC
Provider
Les Echos
Données financières
|CA 2021
53,8 M
63,4 M
-
|Résultat net 2021
1,57 M
1,84 M
-
|Dette nette 2021
4,70 M
5,53 M
-
|PER 2021
|50,0x
|Rendement 2021
|-
|Capitalisation
|
75,7 M
89,1 M
-
|VE / CA 2021
|1,49x
|VE / CA 2022
|1,06x
|Nbr Employés
|296
|Flottant
|39,9%
Tendances analyse technique COGELEC SA
|Court Terme
|Moyen Terme
|Long Terme
|Tendances
|Baissière
|Haussière
|Haussière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
|Recommandation moyenne
|ACHETER
|Nombre d'Analystes
|2
|Dernier Cours de Cloture
|
8,90 €
|Objectif de cours Moyen
|
10,25 €
|Ecart / Objectif Moyen
|
15,2%
Dirigeants et Administrateurs