Connexion
E-mail
Mot de passe
Retenir
Mot de passe oublié ?
Devenir membre gratuitement
Inscription
Inscription
Devenir membre
Inscription gratuite
Devenir client
Découvrez nos services
Paramètres
Paramètres
Cotations dynamiques 
OFFON

Accueil Zonebourse  >  Actions  >  Euronext Paris  >  Colas    RE   FR0000121634

COLAS

(RE)
  Rapport
SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesActualitésAgendaSociétéFinancesDérivésFondsCommunauté 
SynthèseToute l'actualitéReco analystesAutres languesCommuniquésPublications officiellesActualités du secteurAnalyses Zonebourse

Colas : Publication mensuelle du nombre d'actions à fin janvier 2021

08/02/2021 | 18:55
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

PARIS, le

08/02/2021

  • Colas / Blue Iris Photography / Créavision / McAsphalt / Nedim IMRE - Graphix Images

PUBLICATION MENSUELLE DU NOMBRE D'ACTIONS COMPOSANT

LE CAPITAL ET DU NOMBRE TOTAL DE DROITS DE VOTE

ARTICLE 223-16 DU REGLEMENT GENERAL DE L'AMF

Nombre d'actions

Nombre total de

Nombre total de

Date

droits de vote

droits de vote

composant le capital

Théoriques

Exerçables

31 décembre 2020

32 654 499

64 430 267

64 409 388

31 janvier 2021

32 654 499

64 430 142

64 409 179

Ces informations sont également disponibles sur le site internet de Colas : http://www.colas.com

Société anonyme au capital de 48 981 748,50 € 1, rue du Colonel Pierre Avia - 75015 Paris 552 025 314 R.C.S. Paris - Code APE 4211 Z

Disclaimer

Colas SA published this content on 08 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 February 2021 17:54:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Réagir à cet article
Réagir le premier
Publier
loader
Toute l'actualité sur COLAS
18:55COLAS : Publication mensuelle du nombre d'actions à fin janvier 2021
PU
13/01COLAS : contrat étendre pour une ligne de métro à Edmonton
CF
13/01EN DIRECT DES MARCHES : Carrefour, Total, TechnipFMC, Valneva, Esker, Boeing, Vi..
13/01COLAS : et Parsons réaliseront l'extension d'une ligne de métro léger à Edmonton..
PU
2020COLAS : Déclaration mensuelle des droits de vote
CO
2020EN DIRECT DES MARCHES : Atos, Crédit Agricole, Eramet, Valneva, Nanobiotix, Goog..
2020COLAS : s'engage pour réduire son empreinte carbone
PU
2020COLAS : Publication mensuelle du nombre d'actions à fin novembre 2020
PU
2020COLAS : Déclaration mensuelle des droits de vote
CO
2020COLAS : le résultat net pdg à 9 mois chute de 85%
CF
Plus d'actualités
Recommandations des analystes sur COLAS
Plus de recommandations
Données financières
CA 2019 13 688 M 16 476 M -
Résultat net 2019 261 M 314 M -
Dette nette 2019 783 M 942 M -
PER 2019 17,6x
Rendement 2019 4,55%
Capitalisation 3 949 M 4 750 M -
VE / CA 2018 0,41x
VE / CA 2019 0,39x
Nbr Employés 57 037
Flottant 2,62%
Graphique COLAS
Durée : Période :
Colas : Graphique analyse technique Colas | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Tendances analyse technique COLAS
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesBaissièreHaussièreHaussière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Nom Titre
Frédéric Gardès Chief Executive Officer
Olivier Roussat Chairman
Colette Lewiner Independent Director
Martine Gavelle Independent Director
Catherine Ronge Independent Director
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
COLAS-2.02%4 750
SHANDONG HI-SPEED COMPANY LIMITED-8.58%4 181
SHANGHAI TUNNEL ENGINEERING CO., LTD.-6.65%2 455
CONSTRUCTION PARTNERS, INC.0.21%1 511
CHINA CAMC ENGINEERING CO., LTD.-13.82%1 148
DILIP BUILDCON LIMITED28.00%918
RUBRIQUES
SERVICES GRATUITS
SERVICES FINANCIERS
APPLICATION MOBILE
SOLUTIONS
+33 (0)4 78 30 41 42
À PROPOS
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. Tous droits réservés. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar et S&P Capital IQ