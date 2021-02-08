Colas : Publication mensuelle du nombre d'actions à fin janvier 2021

PARIS, le
08/02/2021
-
PUBLICATION MENSUELLE DU NOMBRE D'ACTIONS COMPOSANT
LE CAPITAL ET DU NOMBRE TOTAL DE DROITS DE VOTE
ARTICLE 223-16 DU REGLEMENT GENERAL DE L'AMF
|
|
Nombre d'actions
|
Nombre total de
|
Nombre total de
|
Date
|
droits de vote
|
droits de vote
|
composant le capital
|
|
Théoriques
|
Exerçables
|
|
|
31 décembre 2020
|
32 654 499
|
64 430 267
|
64 409 388
|
|
|
|
|
31 janvier 2021
|
32 654 499
|
64 430 142
|
64 409 179
|
|
|
|
Ces informations sont également disponibles sur le site internet de Colas : http://www.colas.com
Société anonyme au capital de 48 981 748,50 € 1, rue du Colonel Pierre Avia - 75015 Paris 552 025 314 R.C.S. Paris - Code APE 4211 Z
