Accueil Zonebourse  >  Actions  >  Nasdaq  >  Colliers International Group Inc.    CIGI   CA1946931070

COLLIERS INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC.

(CIGI)
  Rapport
Cours en différé. Temps Différé Nasdaq - 08/12 22:00:00
90.84 USD   -1.84%
29/06COLLIERS INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC. : Détachement de dividende
FA
17/06CIIAM devient Colliers Global Investors
AO
2019COLLIERS INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC. : Détachement de dividende
FA
ETFs positionnés sur COLLIERS INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC.ETFs et Trackers avec Trackinsight
ETFVar. 5jours PoidsRatingZone géographiqueCatégorie et Secteur
IShares S&P/TSX Completion Index ET...0.00%0.58%CanadaActions
IShares Core S&P/TSX Capped Composi...0.70%0.12%CanadaActions
Franklin FTSE Canada All Cap Index ...1.29%0.12%-CanadaActions
BMO S&P/TSX Capped Composite Index ...0.77%0.11%CanadaActions



Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACHETER
Nombre d'Analystes 7
Objectif de cours Moyen 85,00 $
Dernier Cours de Cloture 92,18 $
Ecart / Objectif Haut -7,79%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen -7,79%
Ecart / Objectif Bas -7,79%
Révisions de BNA
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
COLLIERS INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC.18.69%3 695
ZILLOW GROUP, INC.154.39%26 337
CBRE GROUP, INC.8.14%21 723
JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED-16.65%7 588
FIRSTSERVICE CORPORATION40.23%5 770
A-LIVING SERVICES CO., LTD.15.99%5 384
