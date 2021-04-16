Connexion
E-mail
Mot de passe
Retenir
Mot de passe oublié ?
Devenir membre gratuitement
Inscription
Inscription
Devenir membre
Inscription gratuite
Devenir client
Découvrez nos services
Paramètres
Paramètres
Cotations dynamiques 
OFFON
  1. Accueil Zonebourse
  2. Actions
  3. Etats-Unis
  4. Colony Bankcorp, Inc.
  5. Fonds
  6. Fonds Positionnés
    CBAN

COLONY BANKCORP, INC.

(CBAN)
  Rapport
Cours estimé en temps réel. Temps réel estimé  - 16/04 19:09:48
15.1200 USD   +0.73%
28/01COLONY BANKCORP, INC. : Détachement de dividende
FA
2020COLONY BANKCORP, INC. : Détachement de dividende
FA
2020COLONY BANKCORP, INC. : Détachement de dividende
FA
SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesActualitésNotationsAgendaSociétéFinancesConsensusRévisionsDérivésFondsCommunauté 
ETFs positionnés sur COLONY BANKCORP, INC.ETFs et Trackers avec Trackinsight
ETFVar. 5jours PoidsRatingZone géographiqueCatégorie et Secteur
Xtrackers Russell 2000 1C - USD0.47%0.00%Etats UnisActions



Copyright © 2009 Morningstar. All Rights Reserved. The information, data and opinions expressed (Information) and contained herein: (1) are proprietary to Morningstar and/or its content providers and are not intended to represent investment advice or recommendation to buy or sell any security; (2) may not be copied or distributed without express license to do so; and (3) are not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. Morningstar reserve its rights to charge for access to these Ratings and/or Rating report. Neither Morningstar nor its content providers are responsible for any damages or losses arising from any use of this Rating, Rating Report or Information contained therein.
Graphique COLONY BANKCORP, INC.
Durée : Période :
Colony Bankcorp, Inc. : Graphique analyse technique Colony Bankcorp, Inc. | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACHETER
Nombre d'Analystes 1
Objectif de cours Moyen 19,00 $
Dernier Cours de Cloture 15,01 $
Ecart / Objectif Haut 26,6%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 26,6%
Ecart / Objectif Bas 26,6%
Révisions de BNA
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
COLONY BANKCORP, INC.2.46%142
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.19.75%460 634
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION27.81%334 220
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED7.75%285 882
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION10.36%211 871
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.12.49%191 442
RUBRIQUES
SERVICES GRATUITS
SERVICES FINANCIERS
APPLICATION MOBILE
SOLUTIONS
+33 (0)4 78 30 41 42
À PROPOS
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. Tous droits réservés. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar et S&P Capital IQ