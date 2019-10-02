Connexion
E-mail
Mot de passe
Retenir
Mot de passe oublié ?
Devenir membre gratuitement
Inscription
Inscription
Devenir membre
Inscription gratuite
Devenir client
Découvrez nos services
Paramètres
Paramètres
Cotations dynamiques 
OFFON

Accueil Zonebourse  >  Actions  >  Swiss Exchange  >  Comet Holding AG    COTN   CH0360826991

COMET HOLDING AG

(COTN)
  Rapport
SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesActualitésNotationsAgendaSociétéFinancesConsensusRévisionsDérivésFondsCommunauté 
ETFs positionnés sur COMET HOLDING AGETFs et Trackers avec Trackinsight
ETFVar. 5jours PoidsRatingZone géographiqueCatégorie et Secteur
UBS ETF (CH) - SPI Mid A-dis - CHF-0.10%0.44%SuisseActions
WisdomTree Europe SmallCap Dividend...0.76%0.13%EuropeActions



Copyright © 2009 Morningstar. All Rights Reserved. The information, data and opinions expressed (Information) and contained herein: (1) are proprietary to Morningstar and/or its content providers and are not intended to represent investment advice or recommendation to buy or sell any security; (2) may not be copied or distributed without express license to do so; and (3) are not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. Morningstar reserve its rights to charge for access to these Ratings and/or Rating report. Neither Morningstar nor its content providers are responsible for any damages or losses arising from any use of this Rating, Rating Report or Information contained therein.
Décryptage
Le complexe du Corn-Flakes
Graphique COMET HOLDING AG
Durée : Période :
Comet Holding AG : Graphique analyse technique Comet Holding AG | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACHETER
Nombre d'Analystes 5
Objectif de cours Moyen 190,25 CHF
Dernier Cours de Cloture 209,50 CHF
Ecart / Objectif Haut -2,15%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen -9,19%
Ecart / Objectif Bas -14,1%
Révisions de BNA
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
COMET HOLDING AG5.70%1 827
BOE TECHNOLOGY GROUP COMPANY LIMITED11.83%35 290
HEXAGON AB1.60%33 531
SUNNY OPTICAL TECHNOLOGY (GROUP) COMPANY LIMITED29.05%30 899
ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION5.78%21 676
AVIC SHENYANG AIRCRAFT COMPANY LIMITED7.20%18 153
RUBRIQUES
SERVICES GRATUITS
SERVICES FINANCIERS
APPLICATION MOBILE
SOLUTIONS
+33 (0)4 78 30 41 42
À PROPOS
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. Tous droits réservés. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar et S&P Capital IQ