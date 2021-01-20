Connexion
COMMSCOPE HOLDING COMPANY, INC.

(COMM)
  Rapport
Cours en différé. Temps Différé Nasdaq - 20/01 22:00:00
15.085 USD   +1.58%
2019COMMSCOPE : en hausse, un analyste en soutien
CF
2019COMMSCOPE : Jefferies reste à l'achat après un salon
CF
2018BOURSE DE WALL STREET : Les valeurs à suivre à Wall Street
RE
ETFs positionnés sur COMMSCOPE HOLDING COMPANY, INC.ETFs et Trackers avec Trackinsight
ETFVar. 5jours PoidsRatingZone géographiqueCatégorie et Secteur
IShares North American Tech-Multime...2.87%4.57%Amérique du NordActions - Technologies de l'information
SPDR S&P Telecom ETF - USD3.37%3.16%Etats UnisActions - Télécommunications
First Trust Dow Jones Internet - USD-0.36%0.66%-Etats UnisActions - Internet
First Trust US Small Cap Core Alpha...1.73%0.06%Etats UnisActions
Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 Dist - USD0.28%0.03%Etats UnisActions
Xtrackers Russell Midcap 1C - USD-0.25%0.02%Etats UnisActions
IShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF - ...-2.35%0.02%-Amérique du NordActions - Technologie
SPDR Russell 1000 Momentum Focus ET...-0.21%0.01%Etats UnisActions



Graphique COMMSCOPE HOLDING COMPANY, INC.
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes 13
Objectif de cours Moyen 14,85 $
Dernier Cours de Cloture 15,09 $
Ecart / Objectif Haut 45,8%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen -1,53%
Ecart / Objectif Bas -32,1%
Révisions de BNA
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
COMMSCOPE HOLDING COMPANY, INC.12.57%2 950
CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.1.52%190 951
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO., LTD.10.59%46 315
ERICSSON AB0.10%39 292
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS, INC.1.01%29 119
ARISTA NETWORKS, INC.9.43%24 057
