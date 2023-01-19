Recherche avancée
  Accueil Zonebourse
  2. Actions
  3. Etats-Unis
  4. Nyse
  5. Community Health Systems, Inc.
  6. Actualités
  7. Reco analystes
    CYH   US2036681086

COMMUNITY HEALTH SYSTEMS, INC.

(CYH)
Temps réel estimé Cboe BZX  -  16:20:51 19/01/2023
4.385 USD   -1.02%
16:05Community Health Systems, Inc. : Opinion positive de Oppenheimer
ZM
03/01Community Health Systems, Inc. : Wells Fargo Securities maintient son opinion neutre
ZM
03/01Community Health System et Health Net s'entendent sur un contrat de réseau pluriannuel
CI
Community Health Systems, Inc. : Opinion positive de Oppenheimer

19/01/2023 | 16:05
Toute l'actualité sur COMMUNITY HEALTH SYSTEMS, INC.
16:05Community Health Systems, Inc. : Opinion positive de Oppe..
ZM
03/01Community Health Systems, Inc. : Wells Fargo Securities m..
ZM
03/01Community Health System et Health Net s'entendent sur un contrat de réseau pluriannuel
CI
01/01Charleston Area Medical Center, Inc. a achevé l'acq..
CI
2022Le président exécutif de Community Health Systems, Wayne Smith, prend sa retraite
MT
2022Health Systems, Inc. annonce que Wayne T. Smith prendra sa retraite de son rôle de prés..
CI
2022Transcript : Community Health Systems, Inc. Presents at Bank of America Secur..
CI
2022Community Health Systems, Inc. : Credit Suisse toujours n..
ZM
2022Transcript : Community Health Systems, Inc. Presents at Credit Suisse 31st An..
CI
2022Transcript : Community Health Systems, Inc., Q3 2022 Earnings Call, Oct 27, 2..
CI
Recommandations des analystes sur COMMUNITY HEALTH SYSTEMS, INC.
Données financières
CA 2022 12 247 M - 11 321 M
Résultat net 2022 -300 M - -277 M
Dette nette 2022 11 698 M - 10 814 M
PER 2022 -1,90x
Rendement 2022 -
Capitalisation 572 M 572 M 529 M
VE / CA 2022 1,00x
VE / CA 2023 0,97x
Nbr Employés 58 500
Flottant 93,7%
Tendances analyse technique COMMUNITY HEALTH SYSTEMS, INC.
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesHaussièreNeutreBaissière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes 11
Dernier Cours de Clôture 4,43 $
Objectif de cours Moyen 5,76 $
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 30,0%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Tim L. Hingtgen Chief Executive Officer & Director
Kevin J. Hammons President & Chief Financial Officer
Wayne T. Smith Non-Executive Chairman
Lynn T. Simon Chief Medical Officer
Manish H. Shah Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapi. (M$)
COMMUNITY HEALTH SYSTEMS, INC.6.71%572
CVS HEALTH CORPORATION-4.10%115 892
HCA HEALTHCARE, INC.7.00%72 590
LABORATORY CORPORATION OF AMERICA HOLDINGS8.19%22 270
DR. SULAIMAN AL HABIB MEDICAL SERVICES GROUP COMPANY1.81%20 932
QUEST DIAGNOSTICS INCORPORATED-7.25%16 525