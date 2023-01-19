|
Community Health Systems, Inc. : Opinion positive de Oppenheimer
|Toute l'actualité sur COMMUNITY HEALTH SYSTEMS, INC.
|16:05
|Community Health Systems, Inc. : Opinion positive de Oppe..
ZM
|03/01
|Community Health Systems, Inc. : Wells Fargo Securities m..
ZM
|03/01
|Community Health System et Health Net s'entendent sur un contrat de réseau pluriannuel
CI
|01/01
|Charleston Area Medical Center, Inc. a achevé l'acq..
CI
|2022
|Le président exécutif de Community Health Systems, Wayne Smith, prend sa retraite
MT
|2022
|Health Systems, Inc. annonce que Wayne T. Smith prendra sa retraite de son rôle de prés..
CI
|2022
|Transcript : Community Health Systems, Inc. Presents at Bank of America Secur..
CI
|2022
|Community Health Systems, Inc. : Credit Suisse toujours n..
ZM
|2022
|Transcript : Community Health Systems, Inc. Presents at Credit Suisse 31st An..
CI
|2022
|Transcript : Community Health Systems, Inc., Q3 2022 Earnings Call, Oct 27, 2..
CI
|Recommandations des analystes sur COMMUNITY HEALTH SYSTEMS, INC.
Données financières
|CA 2022
12 247 M
-
11 321 M
|Résultat net 2022
-300 M
-
-277 M
|Dette nette 2022
11 698 M
-
10 814 M
|PER 2022
|-1,90x
|Rendement 2022
|-
|Capitalisation
572 M
572 M
529 M
|VE / CA 2022
|1,00x
|VE / CA 2023
|0,97x
|Nbr Employés
|58 500
|Flottant
|93,7%
|Graphique COMMUNITY HEALTH SYSTEMS, INC.
Durée :
Période :
Tendances analyse technique COMMUNITY HEALTH SYSTEMS, INC.
|Court Terme
|Moyen Terme
|Long Terme
|Tendances
|Haussière
|Neutre
|Baissière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
|Recommandation moyenne
|ACCUMULER
|Nombre d'Analystes
|11
|Dernier Cours de Clôture
|4,43 $
|Objectif de cours Moyen
|5,76 $
|Ecart / Objectif Moyen
|30,0%
Dirigeants et Administrateurs