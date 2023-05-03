Recherche avancée
    CYH   US2036681086

COMMUNITY HEALTH SYSTEMS, INC.

(CYH)
Temps réel estimé Cboe BZX  -  17:15:28 03/05/2023
3.655 USD   -4.07%
17:01Community Health Systems, Inc. : Wells Fargo Securities maintient son opinion neutre
ZM
16:01Community Health Systems, Inc. : Credit Suisse neutre sur le dossier
ZM
16:01Community Health Systems, Inc. : RBC Capital Markets toujours positif
ZM
Community Health Systems, Inc. : Wells Fargo Securities maintient son opinion neutre

03/05/2023 | 17:01
© Zonebourse avec MT Newswires 2023
Données financières
CA 2023 12 385 M - 11 276 M
Résultat net 2023 -69,9 M - -63,6 M
Dette nette 2023 11 304 M - 10 291 M
PER 2023 -7,12x
Rendement 2023 -
Capitalisation 500 M 500 M 455 M
VE / CA 2023 0,95x
VE / CA 2024 0,90x
Nbr Employés 58 500
Flottant 92,3%
Tendances analyse technique COMMUNITY HEALTH SYSTEMS, INC.
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesBaissièreNeutreNeutre
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes 9
Dernier Cours de Clôture 3,81 $
Objectif de cours Moyen 7,94 $
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 108%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Tim L. Hingtgen Chief Executive Officer & Director
Kevin J. Hammons President & Chief Financial Officer
Wayne T. Smith Non-Executive Chairman
Lynn T. Simon Chief Medical Officer
Manish H. Shah Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapi. (M$)
COMMUNITY HEALTH SYSTEMS, INC.44.21%817
CVS HEALTH CORPORATION-21.92%94 567
HCA HEALTHCARE, INC.16.91%78 128
DR. SULAIMAN AL HABIB MEDICAL SERVICES GROUP COMPANY26.47%27 412
LABORATORY CORPORATION OF AMERICA HOLDINGS-4.05%20 348
QUEST DIAGNOSTICS INCORPORATED-11.72%15 623
