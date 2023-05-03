|
Community Health Systems, Inc. : Wells Fargo Securities maintient son opinion neutre
|
Données financières
|
|CA 2023
|
12 385 M
-
11 276 M
|Résultat net 2023
|
-69,9 M
-
-63,6 M
|Dette nette 2023
|
11 304 M
-
10 291 M
|PER 2023
|-7,12x
|Rendement 2023
|-
|
|Capitalisation
|
500 M
500 M
455 M
|VE / CA 2023
|0,95x
|VE / CA 2024
|0,90x
|Nbr Employés
|58 500
|Flottant
|92,3%
|
|Graphique COMMUNITY HEALTH SYSTEMS, INC.
|
Durée :
Période :
|
Tendances analyse technique COMMUNITY HEALTH SYSTEMS, INC.
|Court Terme
|Moyen Terme
|Long Terme
|Tendances
|Baissière
|Neutre
|Neutre
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
|
|Recommandation moyenne
|ACCUMULER
|Nombre d'Analystes
|9
|Dernier Cours de Clôture
|3,81 $
|Objectif de cours Moyen
|7,94 $
|Ecart / Objectif Moyen
|108%
