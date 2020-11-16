Connexion
Accueil Zonebourse  >  Actions  >  Bolsas y Mercados Espanoles  >  Compañía de Distribución Integral Logista Holdings, S.A.    LOG   ES0105027009

COMPAÑÍA DE DISTRIBUCIÓN INTEGRAL LOGISTA HOLDINGS, S.A.

(LOG)
  Rapport
SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesActualitésNotationsAgendaSociétéFinancesConsensusRévisionsDérivésFondsCommunauté 
ETFs positionnés sur COMPAÑÍA DE DISTRIBUCIÓN INTEGRAL LOGISTA HOLDINGS, S.A.ETFs et Trackers avec Trackinsight
ETFVar. 5jours PoidsRatingZone géographiqueCatégorie et Secteur
UBS ETF (IE) DJ Global Select Divid...8.19%0.99%MondeActions
IShares Global Monthly Dividend Ind...7.17%0.19%MondeActions
WisdomTree Europe Equity Income - ...6.90%0.10%EuropeActions



Recommandation moyenne ACHETER
Nombre d'Analystes 7
Objectif de cours Moyen 23,19 €
Dernier Cours de Cloture 15,66 €
Ecart / Objectif Haut 54,7%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 48,1%
Ecart / Objectif Bas 40,5%
Révisions de BNA
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
COMPAÑÍA DE DISTRIBUCIÓN INTEGRAL LOGISTA HOLDINGS, S.A.-22.79%2 427
KUEHNE + NAGEL INTERNATIONAL AG17.74%25 201
YUNDA HOLDING CO., LTD.-25.79%8 115
HYUNDAI GLOVIS CO., LTD.30.77%6 505
NIPPON EXPRESS CO., LTD.12.93%6 278
KERRY LOGISTICS NETWORK LIMITED30.79%3 954
