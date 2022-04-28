Connexion
  Compagnie du Cambodge
  2. Actions
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Compagnie du Cambodge
  6. Actualités
  7. Synthèse
    CBDG   FR0000079659

COMPAGNIE DU CAMBODGE

(CBDG)
  Rapport
Temps réel Euronext Paris  -  13/04 16:30:18
6100.00 EUR    0.00%
Compagnie du Cambodge : Mise en ligne du rapport financier annuel 2021

28/04/2022 | 20:03
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

28 avril 2022

COMPAGNIE DU CAMBODGE

Mise en ligne du rapport financier annuel 2021

Compagnie du Cambodge annonce avoir mis à la disposition du public et déposé auprès de l'Autorité des Marchés Financiers son rapport financier annuel portant sur l'exercice 2021.

Le rapport financier annuel peut être consulté sur le site internet de la société à l'adresse

www.compagnie-du-cambodge.com (Investisseurs/Informations réglementées/Rapport financier annuel). Ce rapport financier annuel inclut notamment le rapport sur le gouvernement d'entreprise joint au rapport de gestion et les informations relatives aux honoraires des Commissaires aux comptes.

Disclaimer

Compagnie du Cambodge SA published this content on 28 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 April 2022 18:02:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Données financières
CA 2020 57,1 M 60,2 M -
Résultat net 2020 16,7 M 17,6 M -
Tréso. nette 2020 1 286 M 1 355 M -
PER 2020 176x
Rendement 2020 3,43%
Capitalisation 3 414 M 3 593 M -
VE / CA 2019 31,5x
VE / CA 2020 28,9x
Nbr Employés -
Flottant 0,77%
Graphique COMPAGNIE DU CAMBODGE
Durée : Période :
Compagnie du Cambodge : Graphique analyse technique Compagnie du Cambodge | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Cyrille Bolloré Chairman-Management Board
Cédric de Bailliencourt dit Courcol Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board & Finance Director
Marie Bolloré Chairman-Supervisory Board
Hubert Fabri Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Jean-Philippe Hottinguer Member-Supervisory Board
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapi. (M$)
COMPAGNIE DU CAMBODGE-12.86%3 599
DSV A/S-26.32%36 971
KUEHNE + NAGEL INTERNATIONAL AG-9.00%33 232
HYUNDAI GLOVIS CO., LTD.19.94%5 951
NIPPON EXPRESS HOLDINGS,INC.6.66%5 197
KERRY LOGISTICS NETWORK LIMITED-7.77%4 049