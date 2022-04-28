Compagnie du Cambodge : Rapport financier annuel - pdf

Compagnie du Cambodge
Rapport annuel 2021
2021
RAPPORT ANNUEL
ASSEMBLÉE GÉNÉRALE ORDINAIRE DU 2 JUIN 2022
Société anonyme au capital de 23 508 870 euros
Siège social : 31-32, quai de Dion Bouton
92811 Puteaux Cedex - FRANCE
Tel. : +33 (0) 1 46 96 44 33/ Fax : +33 (0)1 46 96 44 22www.compagnie-du-cambodge.com552 073 785 RCS Nanterre
CONSEIL DE SURVEILLANCE
AU 31 MARS 2022
Marie Bolloré
Présidente
Cédric de Bailliencourt
Vice-Président
Hubert Fabri Vice-Président
Chantal Bolloré
Sébastien Bolloré Représentant Plantations des Terres Rouges SA
Stéphanie Collinet
Représentant Bolloré Participations SE
Jean-Philippe Hottinguer
Céline Merle-Béral
Comtesse de Ribes
DIRECTOIRE
AU 31 MARS 2022
Cyrille Bolloré
Président
Emmanuel Fossorier Membre du directoire
INFORMATION FINANCIÈRE
Emmanuel Fossorier Directeur communication financière
Tél. : +33 (0)1 46 96 47 85
Xavier Le Roy Directeur relations investisseurs Tél. : +33 (0)1 46 96 47 85
RAPPORT FINANCIER ANNUEL
RAPPORT DE GESTION ............................................................................................................................................ 6
RAPPORT DU DIRECTOIRE ...................................................................................................................................... 7
RAPPORT SUR LE GOUVERNEMENT D'ENTREPRISE JOINT AU RAPPORT DE GESTION ................................................ 22
REPORTING SOCIAL, ENVIRONNEMENTAL ET SOCIÉTAL ......................................................................................... 42
COMPTES CONSOLIDÉS AU 31 DÉCEMBRE 2021 ................................................................................................ 43
ÉTATS FINANCIERS CONSOLIDÉS .......................................................................................................................... 44
NOTES ANNEXES AUX ÉTATS FINANCIERS CONSOLIDÉS ......................................................................................... 49
RAPPORT DES COMMISSAIRES AUX COMPTES SUR LES COMPTES CONSOLIDÉS ....................................................... 82
COMPTES ANNUELS AU 31 DÉCEMBRE 2021 ....................................................................................................... 87
RAPPORT DES COMMISSAIRES AUX COMPTES SUR LES COMPTES ANNUELS ........................................................... 102
RAPPORT SPÉCIAL DES COMMISSAIRES AUX COMPTES SUR LES CONVENTIONS RÉGLEMENTÉES ............................ 106
RÉSOLUTIONS .................................................................................................................................................... 107
RÉSOLUTIONS PRESENTÉES À L'ASSEMBLÉE GÉNÉRALE ORDINAIRE DU 2 JUIN 2022 .............................................. 108
ATTESTATION DU RAPPORT FINANCIER ANNUEL ............................................................................................ 110
