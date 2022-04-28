Connexion
Connexion
E-mail
Mot de passe

Afficher le mot de passe
Retenir
Mot de passe oublié ?
Devenir membre gratuitement
Inscription
Devenir membre gratuitement
Inscription
Devenir membre
Inscription gratuite
Devenir client
Découvrez nos services
  1. Accueil Zonebourse
  2. Actions
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Compagnie du Cambodge
  6. Actualités
  7. Synthèse
    CBDG   FR0000079659

COMPAGNIE DU CAMBODGE

(CBDG)
  Rapport
Temps réel Euronext Paris  -  13/04 16:30:18
6100.00 EUR    0.00%
20:03COMPAGNIE DU CAMBODGE : Mise en ligne du rapport financier annuel 2021
PU
20:03COMPAGNIE DU CAMBODGE : Rapport financier annuel - pdf
PU
19:58COMPAGNIE DU CAMBODGE : Mise en ligne du rapport financier annuel 2021   
GL
SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesActualitésSociétéFinancesDérivésFonds 
SynthèseToute l'actualitéAutres languesCommuniquésPublications officiellesActualités du secteurAnalyses Zonebourse

Compagnie du Cambodge : Rapport financier annuel - pdf

28/04/2022 | 20:03
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Compagnie du Cambodge

Rapport annuel 2021

2021

RAPPORT ANNUEL

ASSEMBLÉE GÉNÉRALE ORDINAIRE DU 2 JUIN 2022

Société anonyme au capital de 23 508 870 euros

Siège social : 31-32, quai de Dion Bouton

92811 Puteaux Cedex - FRANCE

Tel. : +33 (0) 1 46 96 44 33/ Fax : +33 (0)1 46 96 44 22www.compagnie-du-cambodge.com552 073 785 RCS Nanterre

CONSEIL DE SURVEILLANCE

AU 31 MARS 2022

Marie Bolloré

Présidente

Cédric de Bailliencourt

Vice-Président

Hubert Fabri Vice-Président

Chantal Bolloré

Sébastien Bolloré Représentant Plantations des Terres Rouges SA

Stéphanie Collinet

Représentant Bolloré Participations SE

Jean-Philippe Hottinguer

Céline Merle-Béral

Comtesse de Ribes

DIRECTOIRE

AU 31 MARS 2022

Cyrille Bolloré

Président

Emmanuel Fossorier Membre du directoire

INFORMATION FINANCIÈRE

Emmanuel Fossorier Directeur communication financière

Tél. : +33 (0)1 46 96 47 85

Xavier Le Roy Directeur relations investisseurs Tél. : +33 (0)1 46 96 47 85

RAPPORT FINANCIER ANNUEL

RAPPORT DE GESTION ............................................................................................................................................ 6

RAPPORT DU DIRECTOIRE ...................................................................................................................................... 7

RAPPORT SUR LE GOUVERNEMENT D'ENTREPRISE JOINT AU RAPPORT DE GESTION ................................................ 22

REPORTING SOCIAL, ENVIRONNEMENTAL ET SOCIÉTAL ......................................................................................... 42

COMPTES CONSOLIDÉS AU 31 DÉCEMBRE 2021 ................................................................................................ 43

ÉTATS FINANCIERS CONSOLIDÉS .......................................................................................................................... 44

NOTES ANNEXES AUX ÉTATS FINANCIERS CONSOLIDÉS ......................................................................................... 49

RAPPORT DES COMMISSAIRES AUX COMPTES SUR LES COMPTES CONSOLIDÉS ....................................................... 82

COMPTES ANNUELS AU 31 DÉCEMBRE 2021 ....................................................................................................... 87

RAPPORT DES COMMISSAIRES AUX COMPTES SUR LES COMPTES ANNUELS ........................................................... 102

RAPPORT SPÉCIAL DES COMMISSAIRES AUX COMPTES SUR LES CONVENTIONS RÉGLEMENTÉES ............................ 106

RÉSOLUTIONS .................................................................................................................................................... 107

RÉSOLUTIONS PRESENTÉES À L'ASSEMBLÉE GÉNÉRALE ORDINAIRE DU 2 JUIN 2022 .............................................. 108

ATTESTATION DU RAPPORT FINANCIER ANNUEL ............................................................................................ 110

Pour lire la suite de ce noodl, vous pouvez consulter la version originale ici.

Disclaimer

Compagnie du Cambodge SA published this content on 28 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 April 2022 18:02:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Toute l'actualité sur COMPAGNIE DU CAMBODGE
20:03COMPAGNIE DU CAMBODGE : Mise en ligne du rapport financier annuel 2021
PU
20:03COMPAGNIE DU CAMBODGE : Rapport financier annuel - pdf
PU
19:58COMPAGNIE DU CAMBODGE : Mise en ligne du rapport financier annuel 2021   
GL
11/04COMPAGNIE DU CAMBODGE : Réunion Assemblée générale ordinaire
CO
01/04BOURSE DE PARIS : Poutine joue avec les nerfs européens
01/04EN DIRECT DES MARCHES : Sanofi, Bolloré, Stellantis, GTT, Worldline, Ford, Toshiba, Vesta...
31/03COMPAGNIE DU CAMBODGE : Résultats de l'exercice 2021
GL
31/03COMPAGNIE DU CAMBODGE : Résultats de l'exercice 2021
GL
2021LE GRAPH DU JOUR : Quelles sont les actions les plus chères de la Bourse de Paris ?
2021COMPAGNIE DU CAMBODGE : Communiqué de mise à disposition du rapport financier semestriel
PU
Plus d'actualités
Données financières
CA 2020 57,1 M 60,2 M -
Résultat net 2020 16,7 M 17,6 M -
Tréso. nette 2020 1 286 M 1 355 M -
PER 2020 176x
Rendement 2020 3,43%
Capitalisation 3 414 M 3 593 M -
VE / CA 2019 31,5x
VE / CA 2020 28,9x
Nbr Employés -
Flottant 0,77%
Graphique COMPAGNIE DU CAMBODGE
Durée : Période :
Compagnie du Cambodge : Graphique analyse technique Compagnie du Cambodge | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Cyrille Bolloré Chairman-Management Board
Cédric de Bailliencourt dit Courcol Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board & Finance Director
Marie Bolloré Chairman-Supervisory Board
Hubert Fabri Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Jean-Philippe Hottinguer Member-Supervisory Board
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapi. (M$)
COMPAGNIE DU CAMBODGE-12.86%3 599
DSV A/S-26.32%36 971
KUEHNE + NAGEL INTERNATIONAL AG-9.00%33 232
HYUNDAI GLOVIS CO., LTD.19.94%5 951
NIPPON EXPRESS HOLDINGS,INC.6.66%5 197
KERRY LOGISTICS NETWORK LIMITED-7.77%4 049