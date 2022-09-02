Connexion
    CFT   CH0014345117

COMPAGNIE FINANCIÈRE TRADITION SA

(CFT)
  Rapport
Temps Différé Swiss Exchange  -  17:30 01/09/2022
104.00 CHF    0.00%
08:02CFT voit ses revenus s'étoffer, mais sa rentabilité s'éroder au premier semestre
AW
08:01Wall Street sauve les meubles
ZB
07:13Le bénéfice semestriel de Compagnie Financière Tradition s'envole de 44 % après la hausse des taux d'intérêt
MT
Compagnie Financiere Tradition : Half Year Report 2022

02/09/2022 | 07:05
RAPPORT SEMESTRIEL

HALF-YEAR REPORT

SOMMAIRE

CONTENTS

SOMMAIRE

2-9 / RAPPORT D'ACTIVITÉ

16-37 / COMPTES CONSOLIDÉS INTERMÉDIAIRES AU 30 JUIN 2022

17 / COMPTE DE RÉSULTAT CONSOLIDÉ INTERMÉDIAIRE

18 / ÉTAT DU RÉSULTAT GLOBAL CONSOLIDÉ INTERMÉDIAIRE

19-20 / BILAN CONSOLIDÉ INTERMÉDIAIRE

21 / TABLEAU DES FLUX DE TRÉSORERIE CONSOLIDÉS INTERMÉDIAIRE

22-23 / TABLEAU DE VARIATION DES CAPITAUX PROPRES CONSOLIDÉS INTERMÉDIAIRE 24-37 / ANNEXE AUX COMPTES CONSOLIDÉS INTERMÉDIAIRES

CONTENTS

10-15 / OPERATING REVIEW

16-37 / INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AT 30 JUNE 2022

17 / INTERIM CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT

18 / INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

19-20 / INTERIM CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET

21 / INTERIM CONSOLIDATED CASH FLOW STATEMENT

22-23 / INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY

24-37 / NOTES TO THE INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Présent dans plus de 30 pays, Compagnie Financière Tradition SA figure parmi les leaders mondiaux du secteur des IDB (Inter Dealer Broker). Le Groupe fournit des services d'intermédiation sur une vaste gamme de produits financiers (marchés monétaires, marchés obligataires, produits dérivés de taux, de change et de crédit, actions, dérivés actions, marchés à terme de taux et sur indices) et non financiers (énergie, environnement, métaux précieux). L'action Compagnie Financière Tradition SA est cotée à la bourse suisse (CFT).

Compagnie Financière Tradition SA is one of the world's largest interdealer brokers (IDB) with a presence in more than 30 countries. The Group provides broking services for a complete range of financial products (money market products, bonds, interest rate, currency and credit derivatives, equities, equity derivatives, interest rate futures and index futures) and non-financial products (precious metals, and energy and environmental products). Compagnie Financière Tradition SA is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (CFT).

The English translation of the French text has been prepared for information purposes only. While we have made every effort to ensure a reliable translation, we make no representation that it is accurate or complete in any way. It is therefore not the intention of Compagnie Financière Tradition SA that it be relied upon in any material respect. The original French text is the only valid one.

01 / RAPPORT SEMESTRIEL 2022 // HALF-YEARREPORT 2022 / COMPAGNIE FINANCIÈRE TRADITION

RAPPORT D'ACTIVITÉ

OPERATING REVIEW

02 / RAPPORT SEMESTRIEL 2022 // HALF-YEARREPORT 2022 / COMPAGNIE FINANCIÈRE TRADITION

RAPPORT D'ACTIVITÉ

L'évolution dans la gestion de la politique monétaire des banques centrales tant par rapport à l'assouplissement quantitatif que la remontée des taux d'intérêts a favorisé le développement des activités du Groupe. Cette tendance positive s'est reflétée dans l'ensemble des régions et notamment sur les produits de change et taux d'intérêts ainsi que les titres et dérivés sur titres.

Dans ce contexte, le chiffre d'affaires consolidé ajusté du Groupe atteint CHF 525,1 millions contre CHF 491,0 millions en 2021, soit une hausse de 7,7 % à taux de change constants. Le chiffre d'affaires ajusté de l'activité d'intermédiation professionnelle (IDB) est quant à lui en hausse de 7,3 % à taux de change constants pour atteindre CHF 507,5 millions alors que celui de l'activité dédiée à une clientèle de particulier au Japon (Non-IDB) est en hausse de 17,5 % à CHF 17,6 millions.

Le résultat d'exploitation ajusté hors éléments exceptionnels s'établit à CHF 69,3 millions contre CHF 58,1 millions au premier semestre 2021, soit une hausse de 21,4 % à cours de change constants pour une marge d'exploitation de respectivement 13,2 % et 11,8 %. Les charges exceptionnelles représentent CHF 13,3 millions par-rapport à CHF 3,7 millions lors de la période précédente et incluent notamment une provision de CHF 9.0m en lien avec des contreparties russes sanctionnés, sur des créances liées aux activités en matched principal en cours de règlement livraison ainsi que sur des créances de courtage.

Le Groupe est présent sur toutes les grandes places financières et effectue des opérations dans plusieurs devises ; de ce fait, ses résultats sont affectés par les fluctuations des cours de change utilisés pour convertir les chiffres locaux en francs suisses. Dans les tableaux ci-dessous, les variations de l'activité par rapport au premier semestre 2021 sont présentées à cours de change constants afin de permettre une analyse plus fine des performances sous-jacentes, mais aussi à cours de change courants retenus pour l'établissement du compte de résultat.

Le Groupe consolide les sociétés contrôlées conjointement avec d'autres partenaires selon la méthode de l'intégration proportionnelle dans ses rapports de gestion (« ajusté »), car elle permet une évaluation plus précise de ses performances économiques et de ses indicateurs clés. Cette méthode de présentation est utilisée dans la publication des informations par secteur figurant dans les notes aux comptes intermédiaires et annuels. Le Groupe présente ci-après son chiffre d'affaires et son résultat d'exploitation sur une base ajustée, accompagnés d'un rapprochement avec les montants publiés.

03 / RAPPORT SEMESTRIEL 2022 // HALF-YEARREPORT 2022 / COMPAGNIE FINANCIÈRE TRADITION

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

CFT - Compagnie Financière Tradition SA published this content on 02 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 September 2022 05:04:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Recommandations des analystes sur COMPAGNIE FINANCIÈRE TRADITION SA
Données financières
CA 2021 864 M - -
Résultat net 2021 65,3 M - -
Dette nette 2021 75,5 M - -
PER 2021 12,1x
Rendement 2021 4,78%
Capitalisation 798 M 811 M -
VE / CA 2020 0,96x
VE / CA 2021 1,00x
Nbr Employés 2 450
Flottant 19,7%
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes 1
Dernier Cours de Clôture 104,00 CHF
Objectif de cours Moyen 153,00 CHF
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 47,1%
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
François Brisebois Chief Financial Officer
Patrick Combes Chairman
Jean-Marie Descarpentries Independent Non-Executive Director
Herve Pierre Benoit Carmen de Carmoy Independent Non-Executive Director
François Carrard Deputy Chairman
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapi. (M$)
COMPAGNIE FINANCIÈRE TRADITION SA0.02%811
MORGAN STANLEY-13.18%146 308
THE CHARLES SCHWAB CORPORATION-15.64%133 532
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.-12.82%108 258
EAST MONEY INFORMATION CO.,LTD.-29.25%42 576
CITIC SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED-26.92%39 892