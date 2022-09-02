Compagnie Financiere Tradition : Half Year Report 2022

SOMMAIRE

2-9 / RAPPORT D'ACTIVITÉ

16-37 / COMPTES CONSOLIDÉS INTERMÉDIAIRES AU 30 JUIN 2022

17 / COMPTE DE RÉSULTAT CONSOLIDÉ INTERMÉDIAIRE

18 / ÉTAT DU RÉSULTAT GLOBAL CONSOLIDÉ INTERMÉDIAIRE

19-20 / BILAN CONSOLIDÉ INTERMÉDIAIRE

21 / TABLEAU DES FLUX DE TRÉSORERIE CONSOLIDÉS INTERMÉDIAIRE

22-23 / TABLEAU DE VARIATION DES CAPITAUX PROPRES CONSOLIDÉS INTERMÉDIAIRE 24-37 / ANNEXE AUX COMPTES CONSOLIDÉS INTERMÉDIAIRES

CONTENTS

10-15 / OPERATING REVIEW

16-37 / INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AT 30 JUNE 2022

17 / INTERIM CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT

18 / INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

19-20 / INTERIM CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET

21 / INTERIM CONSOLIDATED CASH FLOW STATEMENT

22-23 / INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY

24-37 / NOTES TO THE INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Présent dans plus de 30 pays, Compagnie Financière Tradition SA figure parmi les leaders mondiaux du secteur des IDB (Inter Dealer Broker). Le Groupe fournit des services d'intermédiation sur une vaste gamme de produits financiers (marchés monétaires, marchés obligataires, produits dérivés de taux, de change et de crédit, actions, dérivés actions, marchés à terme de taux et sur indices) et non financiers (énergie, environnement, métaux précieux). L'action Compagnie Financière Tradition SA est cotée à la bourse suisse (CFT).

Compagnie Financière Tradition SA is one of the world's largest interdealer brokers (IDB) with a presence in more than 30 countries. The Group provides broking services for a complete range of financial products (money market products, bonds, interest rate, currency and credit derivatives, equities, equity derivatives, interest rate futures and index futures) and non-financial products (precious metals, and energy and environmental products). Compagnie Financière Tradition SA is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (CFT).

The English translation of the French text has been prepared for information purposes only. While we have made every effort to ensure a reliable translation, we make no representation that it is accurate or complete in any way. It is therefore not the intention of Compagnie Financière Tradition SA that it be relied upon in any material respect. The original French text is the only valid one.