CORPORATE EVENT NOTICE:
Changement de dénomination sociale
ENTREPRISES(CIE INDLE ET FIN.)
PLACE:
Paris
AVIS N°:
PAR_20240628_18658_EUR
DATE:
28/06/2024
MARCHE:
EURONEXT PARIS
Changement de dénomination sociale
L'Assemblée Générale Ordinaire et Extraordinaire de la société ENTREPRISES(CIE INDLE ET FIN.), tenue le 25/06/2024, a décidé de modifier sa dénomination sociale en GROUPE ETPO SA.
En conséquence, à compter du 02/07/2024, le libellé des actions sera modifié comme suit :
Nouveau libellé:
GROUPE ETPO
Code ISIN:
FR0000066219
Code Euronext:
FR0000066219
Nouveau mnémonique:
INFE
Les renseignements fournis dans le présent avis sont donnés uniquement à titre d'information afin d'assurer le bon fonctionnement du marché et ne constituent pas une recommandation d'investissement.
Le contenu du présent avis est fourni «en l'état» sur base d'éléments communiqués à l'opérateur de marché sans aucune garantie ou engagement de quelque nature que ce soit par Euronext. Euronext décline toute responsabilité quant à l'utilisation directe ou indirecte du contenu du présent avis, notamment pour toutes pertes ou dommages liés. Aucune information contenue ou à laquelle il est fait référence dans cet avis ne peut être considérée comme créatrice de droits ou d'obligations. La création de droits et d'obligations afférents à des instruments financiers qui sont négociés sur les marchés opérés par les filiales d'Euronext ne peut résulter que des seules règles de l'opérateur de marché concerné.
Les marchés d'Euronext comprennent notamment les marchés opérés par Borsa Italiana, Euronext Amsterdam, Euronext Brussels, Euronext Dublin, Euronext Lisbon, Euronext Paris, MTS et Oslo Børs, définis respectivement comme les marchés de Milan, d'Amsterdam, de Bruxelles, de Dublin, de Lisbonne, de Paris, MTS et d'Oslo, selon le contexte.
Euronext désigne Euronext N.V. et ses affiliés. Pour toute information concernant les marques et droits de propriété intellectuelle d'Euronext, merci de vous référer au site Internet suivant https://www.euronext.com/terms-use
Page 1 of 3
© 2024, Euronext N.V. - Tous droits réservés.
Page 2 of 3
CORPORATE EVENT NOTICE:
Change of issuer name/product name
ENTREPRISES(CIE INDLE ET FIN.)
LOCATION:
Paris
NOTICE:
PAR_20240628_18658_EUR
DATE:
28/06/2024
MARKET:
EURONEXT PARIS
Change of company's business name
The Extraordinary General Meeting of shareholders of the company ENTREPRISES(CIE INDLE ET FIN.), held on 25/06/2024, decided to change its company name to GROUPE ETPO SA
Therefore, as of 02/07/2024, the product name of the ordinary shares will be modified as follows:
New product name:
GROUPE ETPO
ISIN:
FR0000066219
Euronext code:
FR0000066219
New symbol:
INFE
The present notice and the contents thereof are only provided for information purposes to facilitate the fair, orderly and efficient functioning of the market and is not a recommendation to engage in investment activities.
The contents of this notice are provided "as is" based on information provided to the market operator without representation or warranty of any kind. Euronext will not be held liable for any loss or damages of any nature ensuing from using, trusting, or acting on information provided. No information set out or referred to in this notice shall form the basis of any contract. The creation of rights and obligations in respect of financial products that are traded on the exchanges operated by Euronext's subsidiaries shall depend solely on the applicable rules of the market operator.
The Euronext Markets comprise the markets operated by Borsa Italiana, Euronext Amsterdam, Euronext Brussels, Euronext Dublin, Euronext Lisbon, Euronext Paris, MTS, and Oslo Børs, referred to respectively as the Milan, Amsterdam, Brussels, Dublin, Lisbon, Paris, MTS, and Oslo markets, as relevant.
Euronext refers to Euronext N.V. and its affiliates. Information regarding trademarks and intellectual property rights of Euronext is located at www.euronext.com/terms-use.
©2024, Euronext N.V. - All rights reserved
Page 3 of 3
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
CIFE - Compagnie Industrielle et Financière d Entreprises SA published this content on 28 June 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 June 2024 15:13:15 UTC.