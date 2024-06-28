CORPORATE EVENT NOTICE: Change of issuer name/product name ENTREPRISES(CIE INDLE ET FIN.) LOCATION: Paris NOTICE: PAR_20240628_18658_EUR DATE: 28/06/2024 MARKET: EURONEXT PARIS

Change of company's business name

The Extraordinary General Meeting of shareholders of the company ENTREPRISES(CIE INDLE ET FIN.), held on 25/06/2024, decided to change its company name to GROUPE ETPO SA

Therefore, as of 02/07/2024, the product name of the ordinary shares will be modified as follows:

New product name: GROUPE ETPO ISIN: FR0000066219 Euronext code: FR0000066219 New symbol: INFE

