224C0479
AV186
3 avril 2024
Déclaration des achats et des ventes effectués pendant une offre publique
(article 231-46 du règlement général)
IL EST RAPPELÉ QUE LA PRÉSENTE DÉCLARATION EST ÉTABLIE SOUS LA RESPONSABILITÉ DU DÉCLARANT,
LA PUBLICATION DE CET AVIS N'IMPLIQUANT PAS LA VÉRIFICATION PAR L'AMF DES INFORMATIONS COMMUNIQUÉES.
COMPAGNIE INDUSTRIELLE ET FINANCIERE D'ENTREPRISES
(Euronext Paris)
Opérateur
Groupe Spie Batignolles*
Nature et date de l'opération
Titres concernés
Cours
Nombre total de titres possédés à
(€)
l'issue de la transaction
achat le 02/04/2024
77 516 actions
61,00
1 022 079 actions et droits de vote
code FR0000066219
* Contrôlée par la société Connexions Investissement SCA.
________
224C0479-AV186
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
CIFE - Compagnie Industrielle et Financière d Entreprises SA published this content on 03 April 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 April 2024 09:24:02 UTC.