3 avril 2024

Déclaration des achats et des ventes effectués pendant une offre publique

(article 231-46 du règlement général)

IL EST RAPPELÉ QUE LA PRÉSENTE DÉCLARATION EST ÉTABLIE SOUS LA RESPONSABILITÉ DU DÉCLARANT,

LA PUBLICATION DE CET AVIS N'IMPLIQUANT PAS LA VÉRIFICATION PAR L'AMF DES INFORMATIONS COMMUNIQUÉES.

COMPAGNIE INDUSTRIELLE ET FINANCIERE D'ENTREPRISES

(Euronext Paris)

Opérateur

Groupe Spie Batignolles*

Nature et date de l'opération

Titres concernés

Cours

Nombre total de titres possédés à

(€)

l'issue de la transaction

achat le 02/04/2024

77 516 actions

61,00

1 022 079 actions et droits de vote

code FR0000066219

* Contrôlée par la société Connexions Investissement SCA.

