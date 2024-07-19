COMPAGNIE INTERNATIONALE DE LEASING

INDICATEURS D'ACTIVITE TRIMESTRIELS ARRÊTES AU 30 Juin 2024

(exprimé en 1000 DT)

INDICATEURS

2éme trimestre

2éme trimestre

variation

01/01/2024

01/01/2023

variation

EXERCICE

2024

2023

en %

30/06/2024

30/06/2023(*)

en %

2023(*)

MONTANT DES MISES EN FORCE

99 738

102 897

-3%

173 407

174 274

-0,50%

354 873

AGRICULTURES ET PÊCHE

13 534

12 475

8%

25 745

25 278

2%

52 302

BTP

5 876

5 437

8%

10 892

8 933

22%

19 413

INDUSTRIES MANUFACTURIÈRES

5 552

7 332

-24%

12 079

13 984

-14%

30 833

TOURISME

8 994

10 664

-16%

13 614

14 748

-8%

31 364

LOCATION DES VOITURES

40 534

36 416

11%

58 199

53 124

10%

104 993

TRANSPORT

4 892

4 603

6%

10 864

8 109

34%

19 198

COMMERCE

12 486

15 544

-20%

24 705

31 439

-21%

58 892

SERVICES DIVERS

7 870

10 426

-25%

17 309

18 659

-7%

37 878

MONTANT DES APPROBATIONS

122 216

107 579

14%

232 118

196 781

18%

394 914

AGRICULTURES ET PÊCHE

16 008

13 645

17%

30 257

27 617

10%

56 715

BTP

5 250

5 542

-5%

12 334

10 600

16%

21 330

INDUSTRIES MANUFACTURIÈRES

7 208

7 802

-8%

18 050

14 734

23%

35 506

TOURISME

9 517

10 093

-6%

20 399

17 506

17%

34 466

LOCATION DES VOITURES

48 332

37 398

29%

83 324

58 876

42%

110 930

TRANSPORT

5 753

4 776

20%

13 232

9 805

35%

22 266

COMMERCE

14 428

16 677

-13%

28 972

35 357

-18%

64 639

SERVICES DIVERS

15 720

11 646

35%

25 550

22 286

15%

49 062

TOTAL DES ENGAGEMENTS

675 942

615 815

10%

675 942

615 815

10%

626 779

TOTAL DES ENGAGEMENTS CLASSÉS

59 700

63 917

-7%

59 700

63 917

-7%

45 899

REVENUS BRUTS DE LEASING

96 465

88 568

9%

187 693

175 555

7%

349 188

REVENUS NETS DE LEASING

21 059

18 493

14%

41 121

37 703

9%

78 951

PRODUITS NETS DE LEASING

12 180

10 851

12%

22 220

21 509

3%

42 773

TOTAL CHARGES D'EXPLOITATION

3 208

3 299

-3%

6 529

6 257

4%

12 848

STRUCTURE DES RESSOURCES

496 457

443 823

12%

493 894

EMPRUNTS OBLIGATAIRES

27 126

39 316

-31%

39 558

EMPRUNTS ÉTRANGERS

99 359

111 573

-11%

113 998

AUTRES EMPRUNTS

369 973

292 934

26%

340 339

TRÉSORERIE NETTE

13 775

18 157

-24%

20 855

CAPITAUX PROPRES (**)

113 574

107 303

6%

107 202

(*) Données auditées

Mises en force: contrats dont la facturation a démarré

Approbations: contrats de leasing approuvés

Total des engagements: Encours financiers des contrats de leasing + impayés

Revenus nets de leasing: Intérêts et produits assimilés +Autres produits d'exploitation

Produits nets de leasing: Revenus nets de leasing + Produits de placement - Intérêts et charges assimilées Charges d'exploitation: Charges de personnel+Dotations aux amortissements+Autres charges d'exploitation

(**) Les capitaux propressans tenir compte du résultat de la période Faits saillants :

Une augmentation des produits nets de leasing de 3%

Une augmentation des engagements de 10%

Une maîtrise des charges d'exploitation avec une évolution de 4%

