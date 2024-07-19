COMPAGNIE INTERNATIONALE DE LEASING
INDICATEURS D'ACTIVITE TRIMESTRIELS ARRÊTES AU 30 Juin 2024
(exprimé en 1000 DT)
INDICATEURS
2éme trimestre
2éme trimestre
variation
01/01/2024
01/01/2023
variation
EXERCICE
2024
2023
en %
30/06/2024
30/06/2023(*)
en %
2023(*)
MONTANT DES MISES EN FORCE
99 738
102 897
-3%
173 407
174 274
-0,50%
354 873
AGRICULTURES ET PÊCHE
13 534
12 475
8%
25 745
25 278
2%
52 302
BTP
5 876
5 437
8%
10 892
8 933
22%
19 413
INDUSTRIES MANUFACTURIÈRES
5 552
7 332
-24%
12 079
13 984
-14%
30 833
TOURISME
8 994
10 664
-16%
13 614
14 748
-8%
31 364
LOCATION DES VOITURES
40 534
36 416
11%
58 199
53 124
10%
104 993
TRANSPORT
4 892
4 603
6%
10 864
8 109
34%
19 198
COMMERCE
12 486
15 544
-20%
24 705
31 439
-21%
58 892
SERVICES DIVERS
7 870
10 426
-25%
17 309
18 659
-7%
37 878
MONTANT DES APPROBATIONS
122 216
107 579
14%
232 118
196 781
18%
394 914
AGRICULTURES ET PÊCHE
16 008
13 645
17%
30 257
27 617
10%
56 715
BTP
5 250
5 542
-5%
12 334
10 600
16%
21 330
INDUSTRIES MANUFACTURIÈRES
7 208
7 802
-8%
18 050
14 734
23%
35 506
TOURISME
9 517
10 093
-6%
20 399
17 506
17%
34 466
LOCATION DES VOITURES
48 332
37 398
29%
83 324
58 876
42%
110 930
TRANSPORT
5 753
4 776
20%
13 232
9 805
35%
22 266
COMMERCE
14 428
16 677
-13%
28 972
35 357
-18%
64 639
SERVICES DIVERS
15 720
11 646
35%
25 550
22 286
15%
49 062
TOTAL DES ENGAGEMENTS
675 942
615 815
10%
675 942
615 815
10%
626 779
TOTAL DES ENGAGEMENTS CLASSÉS
59 700
63 917
-7%
59 700
63 917
-7%
45 899
REVENUS BRUTS DE LEASING
96 465
88 568
9%
187 693
175 555
7%
349 188
REVENUS NETS DE LEASING
21 059
18 493
14%
41 121
37 703
9%
78 951
PRODUITS NETS DE LEASING
12 180
10 851
12%
22 220
21 509
3%
42 773
TOTAL CHARGES D'EXPLOITATION
3 208
3 299
-3%
6 529
6 257
4%
12 848
STRUCTURE DES RESSOURCES
496 457
443 823
12%
493 894
EMPRUNTS OBLIGATAIRES
27 126
39 316
-31%
39 558
EMPRUNTS ÉTRANGERS
99 359
111 573
-11%
113 998
AUTRES EMPRUNTS
369 973
292 934
26%
340 339
TRÉSORERIE NETTE
13 775
18 157
-24%
20 855
CAPITAUX PROPRES (**)
113 574
107 303
6%
107 202
(*) Données auditées
Mises en force: contrats dont la facturation a démarré
Approbations: contrats de leasing approuvés
Total des engagements: Encours financiers des contrats de leasing + impayés
Revenus nets de leasing: Intérêts et produits assimilés +Autres produits d'exploitation
Produits nets de leasing: Revenus nets de leasing + Produits de placement - Intérêts et charges assimilées Charges d'exploitation: Charges de personnel+Dotations aux amortissements+Autres charges d'exploitation
(**) Les capitaux propressans tenir compte du résultat de la période Faits saillants :
Une augmentation des produits nets de leasing de 3%
Une augmentation des engagements de 10%
Une maîtrise des charges d'exploitation avec une évolution de 4%
