Compagnie Internationale de Leasing S A : CIL - Indicateurs d'activité trimestriels au 31/03/2022
20/04/2022 | 13:55
COMPAGNIE INTERNATIONALE DE LEASING
INDICATEURS D'ACTIVITE TRIMESTRIELS ARRÊTES AU 31 MARS 2022
(exprimé en 1000 DT)
INDICATEURS
APPROBATIONS
1er trimestre 2022
1er trimestre 2021
EXERCICE 2021(*)
variation en %
MONTANT DES MISES EN FORCE
70 608
63 395
274 007
11,4%
AGRICULTURES ET PÊCHE
BTP
INDUSTRIES MANUFACTURIÈRES
TOURISME
LOCATION DES VOITURES
TRANSPORT
COMMERCE
SERVICES DIVERS
9 982
4 043
9 091
1 978
15 630
6 158
13 998
9 728
9 458
5 968
3 600
1 847
9 193
9 661
13 776
9 892
37 303
19 189
33 279
10 595
51 727
27 598
52 864
41 452
5,5%
-32,3%
152,5%
7,1%
70,0%
-36,3%
1,6%
-1,7%
MONTANT DES APPROBATIONS
94 134
83 468
326 847
12,8%
AGRICULTURES ET PÊCHE
BTP
INDUSTRIES MANUFACTURIÈRES
TOURISME
LOCATION DES VOITURES
TRANSPORT
COMMERCE
SERVICES DIVERS
12 459
5 473
9 363
5 070
30 496
6 139
15 664
9 470
12 959
8 687
8 583
2 270
10 796
11 209
16 848
12 116
43 148
23 182
44 850
12 493
59 326
31 876
63 889
48 083
-3,9%
-37,0%
9,1%
123,3%
182,5%
-45,2%
-7,0%
-21,8%
TOTAL DES ENGAGEMENTS
563 335
550 011
552 701
2,4%
TOTAL DES ENGAGEMENTS CLASSÉS
50 095
53 780
36 042
-6,9%
REVENUS BRUTS DE LEASING
75 699
71 066
298 311
6,5%
REVENUS NETS DE LEASING
15 620
15 783
68 903
-1,0%
PRODUITS NETS DE LEASING
7 951
7 729
36 317
2,9%
TOTAL CHARGES D'EXPLOITATION
2 689
2 500
11 357
7,6%
STRUCTURE DES RESSOURCES
438 034
425 946
476 176
2,8%
EMPRUNTS OBLIGATAIRES EMPRUNTS ÉTRANGERS AUTRES EMPRUNTS
24 720
162 453
250 861
50 265
137 831
237 850
37 328
173 867
264 981
-50,8% 17,9% 5,5%
TRÉSORERIE NETTE
15 898
13 587
33 242
17,0%
CAPITAUX PROPRES (**)
99 661
93 077
93 970
7,1%
(*) Données auditées
Mises en force: contrats dont la facturation a démarréApprobations: contrats de leasing approuvés
Total des engagements: Encours financiers des contrats de leasing + impayés + Engagements hors bilanRevenus nets de leasing: Intérêts et produits assimilés +Autres produits d'exploitation
Produits nets de leasing: Revenus nets de leasing + Produits de placement - Intérêts et charges assimiléesCharges d'exploitation: Charges de personnel+Dotations aux amortissements+Autres charges d'exploitation
(**) Les capitaux propressans tenir compte du résultat de la période
L'activité de la CIL a été marquée au cours du premier trimestre 2022 par :
- Une augmentation des MEF 11,4%
- Une augmentation des produits nets de leasing de 3%
