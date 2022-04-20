Connexion
    CIL   TN0004200853

COMPAGNIE INTERNATIONALE DE LEASING S.A.

(CIL)
  Rapport
Cours en clôture Bourse de Tunis  -  19/04
19.90 TND   -0.50%
13:55COMPAGNIE INTERNATIONALE DE LEASING S A : CIL - Indicateurs d'activité trimestriels au 31/03/2022
PU
18/04COMPAGNIE INTERNATIONALE DE LEASING S.A. : Compte-rendu de l'Assemblée générale
CO
15/04COMPAGNIE INTERNATIONALE DE LEASING S A : CIL - Communiqué de presse
PU
Compagnie Internationale de Leasing S A : CIL - Indicateurs d'activité trimestriels au 31/03/2022

20/04/2022 | 13:55
COMPAGNIE INTERNATIONALE DE LEASING

INDICATEURS D'ACTIVITE TRIMESTRIELS ARRÊTES AU 31 MARS 2022

(exprimé en 1000 DT)

INDICATEURS

APPROBATIONS

1er trimestre 2022

1er trimestre 2021

EXERCICE 2021(*)

variation en %

MONTANT DES MISES EN FORCE

70 608

63 395

274 007

11,4%

AGRICULTURES ET PÊCHE

BTP

INDUSTRIES MANUFACTURIÈRES

TOURISME

LOCATION DES VOITURES

TRANSPORT

COMMERCE

SERVICES DIVERS

9 982

4 043

9 091

1 978

15 630

6 158

13 998

9 728

9 458

5 968

3 600

1 847

9 193

9 661

13 776

9 892

37 303

19 189

33 279

10 595

51 727

27 598

52 864

41 452

5,5%

-32,3%

152,5%

7,1%

70,0%

-36,3%

1,6%

-1,7%

MONTANT DES APPROBATIONS

94 134

83 468

326 847

12,8%

AGRICULTURES ET PÊCHE

BTP

INDUSTRIES MANUFACTURIÈRES

TOURISME

LOCATION DES VOITURES

TRANSPORT

COMMERCE

SERVICES DIVERS

12 459

5 473

9 363

5 070

30 496

6 139

15 664

9 470

12 959

8 687

8 583

2 270

10 796

11 209

16 848

12 116

43 148

23 182

44 850

12 493

59 326

31 876

63 889

48 083

-3,9%

-37,0%

9,1%

123,3%

182,5%

-45,2%

-7,0%

-21,8%

TOTAL DES ENGAGEMENTS

563 335

550 011

552 701

2,4%

TOTAL DES ENGAGEMENTS CLASSÉS

50 095

53 780

36 042

-6,9%

REVENUS BRUTS DE LEASING

75 699

71 066

298 311

6,5%

REVENUS NETS DE LEASING

15 620

15 783

68 903

-1,0%

PRODUITS NETS DE LEASING

7 951

7 729

36 317

2,9%

TOTAL CHARGES D'EXPLOITATION

2 689

2 500

11 357

7,6%

STRUCTURE DES RESSOURCES

438 034

425 946

476 176

2,8%

EMPRUNTS OBLIGATAIRES EMPRUNTS ÉTRANGERS AUTRES EMPRUNTS

24 720

162 453

250 861

50 265

137 831

237 850

37 328

173 867

264 981

-50,8% 17,9% 5,5%

TRÉSORERIE NETTE

15 898

13 587

33 242

17,0%

CAPITAUX PROPRES (**)

99 661

93 077

93 970

7,1%

(*) Données auditées

Mises en force : contrats dont la facturation a démarré Approbations : contrats de leasing approuvés

Total des engagements : Encours financiers des contrats de leasing + impayés + Engagements hors bilan Revenus nets de leasing : Intérêts et produits assimilés +Autres produits d'exploitation

Produits nets de leasing : Revenus nets de leasing + Produits de placement - Intérêts et charges assimilées Charges d'exploitation : Charges de personnel+Dotations aux amortissements+Autres charges d'exploitation

(**) Les capitaux propres sans tenir compte du résultat de la période

L'activité de la CIL a été marquée au cours du premier trimestre 2022 par :

- Une augmentation des MEF 11,4%

- Une augmentation des produits nets de leasing de 3%

Disclaimer

CIL - Compagnie Internationale de Leasing SA published this content on 20 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 April 2022 11:54:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
