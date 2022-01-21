Connexion
  1. Accueil Zonebourse
  2. Actions
  3. Tunisie
  4. Bourse de Tunis
  5. Compagnie Internationale de Leasing S.A.
  6. Actualités
  7. Synthèse
    CIL   TN0004200853

COMPAGNIE INTERNATIONALE DE LEASING S.A.

(CIL)
Compagnie Internationale de Leasing S A : CIL - Indicateurs d'activité trimestriels au 31/12/2021

21/01/2022 | 15:43
COMPAGNIE INTERNATIONALE DE LEASING

INDICATEURS D'ACTIVITE TRIMESTRIELS ARRÊTES AU 31 Décembre 2021

(exprimé en 1000 DT)

INDICATEURS

4éme trimestre

4éme trimestre

variation

EXERCICE

EXERCICE

variation

2021

2020

en %

2021

2020(*)

en %

MONTANT DES MISES EN FORCE

81 479

56 532

44%

274 007

205 797

33%

AGRICULTURES ET PÊCHE

9 422

12 598

-25%

37 303

41 003

-9%

BTP

5 210

4 449

17%

19 189

13 387

43%

INDUSTRIES MANUFACTURIÈRES

16 291

5 414

201%

33 279

24 688

35%

TOURISME

3 434

1 739

97%

10 595

12 055

-12%

LOCATION DES VOITURES

15 149

7 491

102%

51 727

22 865

126%

TRANSPORT

5 589

4 330

29%

27 598

18 797

47%

COMMERCE

15 958

12 664

26%

52 864

49 270

7%

SERVICES DIVERS

10 426

7 847

33%

41 452

23 732

75%

MONTANT DES APPROBATIONS

95 540

69 762

37%

326 847

243 718

34%

AGRICULTURES ET PÊCHE

10 661

14 554

-27%

43 148

45 235

-5%

BTP

6 227

4 341

43%

23 182

15 240

52%

INDUSTRIES MANUFACTURIÈRES

17 010

7 519

126%

44 850

26 907

67%

TOURISME

3 605

2 339

54%

12 493

15 736

-21%

LOCATION DES VOITURES

18 652

8 270

126%

59 326

24 663

141%

TRANSPORT

7 853

6 127

28%

31 876

21 454

49%

COMMERCE

20 488

17 258

19%

63 889

59 688

7%

SERVICES DIVERS

11 044

9 354

18%

48 083

34 795

38%

TOTAL DES ENGAGEMENTS

550 036

548 027

0,4%

550 036

548 027

0,4%

TOTAL DES ENGAGEMENTS CLASSÉS

35 932

37 255

-4%

35 932

37 255

-4%

REVENUS BRUTS DE LEASING

83 711

82 872

1%

298 311

253 374

18%

REVENUS NETS DE LEASING

19 466

19 394

0,4%

67 973

66 930

2%

PRODUITS NETS DE LEASING

10 815

10 577

2%

35 209

29 821

18%

TOTAL CHARGES D'EXPLOITATION

2 961

2 573

15%

11 196

9 587

17%

STRUCTURE DES RESSOURCES

476 272

456 071

4%

EMPRUNTS OBLIGATAIRES

37 328

63 334

-41%

EMPRUNTS ÉTRANGERS

173 854

143 964

21%

AUTRES EMPRUNTS

265 089

248 773

7%

TRÉSORERIE NETTE

33 242

7 787

327%

CAPITAUX PROPRES (**)

93 970

90 328

4%

(*) Données auditées

Mises en force: contrats dont la facturation a démarré

Approbations: contrats de leasing approuvés

Total des engagements: Encours financiers des contrats de leasing + impayés

Revenus nets de leasing: Intérêts et produits assimilés +Autres produits d'exploitation

Produits nets de leasing: Revenus nets de leasing + Produits de placement - Intérêts et charges assimilées Charges d'exploitation: Charges de personnel+Dotations aux amortissements+Autres charges d'exploitation (**) Les capitaux propressans tenir compte du résultat de la période

Faits saillants :

Une augmentation des MEF de 33%

Une augmentation des Produits Nets de Leasing de 18%

Une légère augmentation des engagements des clients

Une augmentation des charges d'exploitation de 17% si on exclut un effet non récurrent (0.932 MD) au titre de contribution pour le soutien de la communauté nationale l'augmentation sera de 7 %

Disclaimer

CIL - Compagnie Internationale de Leasing SA published this content on 20 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 January 2022 14:42:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
