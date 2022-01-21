Compagnie Internationale de Leasing S A : CIL - Indicateurs d'activité trimestriels au 31/12/2021

COMPAGNIE INTERNATIONALE DE LEASING
INDICATEURS D'ACTIVITE TRIMESTRIELS ARRÊTES AU 31 Décembre 2021
|
|
|
|
(exprimé en 1000 DT)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
INDICATEURS
|
4éme trimestre
|
4éme trimestre
|
variation
|
EXERCICE
|
EXERCICE
|
variation
|
|
2021
|
2020
|
en %
|
2021
|
2020(*)
|
en %
|
|
|
|
MONTANT DES MISES EN FORCE
|
81 479
|
56 532
|
44%
|
274 007
|
205 797
|
33%
|
|
AGRICULTURES ET PÊCHE
|
9 422
|
12 598
|
-25%
|
37 303
|
41 003
|
-9%
|
|
BTP
|
5 210
|
4 449
|
17%
|
19 189
|
13 387
|
43%
|
|
INDUSTRIES MANUFACTURIÈRES
|
16 291
|
5 414
|
201%
|
33 279
|
24 688
|
35%
|
|
TOURISME
|
3 434
|
1 739
|
97%
|
10 595
|
12 055
|
-12%
|
|
LOCATION DES VOITURES
|
15 149
|
7 491
|
102%
|
51 727
|
22 865
|
126%
|
|
TRANSPORT
|
5 589
|
4 330
|
29%
|
27 598
|
18 797
|
47%
|
|
COMMERCE
|
15 958
|
12 664
|
26%
|
52 864
|
49 270
|
7%
|
|
SERVICES DIVERS
|
10 426
|
7 847
|
33%
|
41 452
|
23 732
|
75%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
MONTANT DES APPROBATIONS
|
95 540
|
69 762
|
37%
|
326 847
|
243 718
|
34%
|
|
AGRICULTURES ET PÊCHE
|
10 661
|
14 554
|
-27%
|
43 148
|
45 235
|
-5%
|
|
BTP
|
6 227
|
4 341
|
43%
|
23 182
|
15 240
|
52%
|
|
INDUSTRIES MANUFACTURIÈRES
|
17 010
|
7 519
|
126%
|
44 850
|
26 907
|
67%
|
|
TOURISME
|
3 605
|
2 339
|
54%
|
12 493
|
15 736
|
-21%
|
|
LOCATION DES VOITURES
|
18 652
|
8 270
|
126%
|
59 326
|
24 663
|
141%
|
|
TRANSPORT
|
7 853
|
6 127
|
28%
|
31 876
|
21 454
|
49%
|
|
COMMERCE
|
20 488
|
17 258
|
19%
|
63 889
|
59 688
|
7%
|
|
SERVICES DIVERS
|
11 044
|
9 354
|
18%
|
48 083
|
34 795
|
38%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
TOTAL DES ENGAGEMENTS
|
550 036
|
548 027
|
0,4%
|
550 036
|
548 027
|
0,4%
|
|
TOTAL DES ENGAGEMENTS CLASSÉS
|
35 932
|
37 255
|
-4%
|
35 932
|
37 255
|
-4%
|
|
REVENUS BRUTS DE LEASING
|
83 711
|
82 872
|
1%
|
298 311
|
253 374
|
18%
|
|
REVENUS NETS DE LEASING
|
19 466
|
19 394
|
0,4%
|
67 973
|
66 930
|
2%
|
|
PRODUITS NETS DE LEASING
|
10 815
|
10 577
|
2%
|
35 209
|
29 821
|
18%
|
|
TOTAL CHARGES D'EXPLOITATION
|
2 961
|
2 573
|
15%
|
11 196
|
9 587
|
17%
|
|
STRUCTURE DES RESSOURCES
|
|
|
|
476 272
|
456 071
|
4%
|
|
EMPRUNTS OBLIGATAIRES
|
|
|
|
37 328
|
63 334
|
-41%
|
|
EMPRUNTS ÉTRANGERS
|
|
|
|
173 854
|
143 964
|
21%
|
|
AUTRES EMPRUNTS
|
|
|
|
265 089
|
248 773
|
7%
|
|
TRÉSORERIE NETTE
|
|
|
|
33 242
|
7 787
|
327%
|
|
CAPITAUX PROPRES (**)
|
|
|
|
93 970
|
90 328
|
4%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(*) Données auditées
Mises en force: contrats dont la facturation a démarré
Approbations: contrats de leasing approuvés
Total des engagements: Encours financiers des contrats de leasing + impayés
Revenus nets de leasing: Intérêts et produits assimilés +Autres produits d'exploitation
Produits nets de leasing: Revenus nets de leasing + Produits de placement - Intérêts et charges assimilées Charges d'exploitation: Charges de personnel+Dotations aux amortissements+Autres charges d'exploitation (**) Les capitaux propressans tenir compte du résultat de la période
Faits saillants :
Une augmentation des MEF de 33%
Une augmentation des Produits Nets de Leasing de 18%
Une légère augmentation des engagements des clients
Une augmentation des charges d'exploitation de 17% si on exclut un effet non récurrent (0.932 MD) au titre de contribution pour le soutien de la communauté nationale l'augmentation sera de 7 %