CMT : Résultat de vote de l' A.G.O du 28/06/2021.

تـيـسـيوـتـل ةـيـمـجنـمـلا ةـكرـشـلا
C O M P A G N I E M I N I E R E D E T O U I S S I T
P R O S P E C T E U R D E V A L E U R S
ASSEMBLEE GENERALE ORDINAIRE
REUNIE LE 28 JUIN 2021
|
Nombre d'actions composant le capital
|
:
|
1.681.233
|
Nombre d'actions ayant le droit de vote
|
:
|
1.681.233
|
Nombre d'actions ayant participé au vote :
|
897.123
|
Taux de participation
|
:
|
53,36 %
Résultats définitifs du vote de l'Assemblée Générale Ordinaire
|
Résolutions
|
Nombre total de
|
Voix
|
Voix
|
Nombre
|
Proportion du
|
capital social
|
soumises
|
Voix exprimés
|
pour
|
contre
|
D'abstentions
|
représenté
|
|
|
|
|
|
Première résolution
|
897.123
|
897.123
|
0
|
0
|
53,36 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Deuxième résolution
|
897.123
|
897.123
|
0
|
0
|
53,36 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Troisième résolution
|
897.123
|
897.123
|
0
|
0
|
53,36 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Quatrième résolution
|
897.123
|
897.123
|
0
|
0
|
53,36 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cinquième résolution
|
897.123
|
897.123
|
0
|
0
|
53,36 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sixième résolution
|
897.123
|
897.123
|
0
|
0
|
53,36 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Septième résolution
|
897.123
|
897.123
|
0
|
0
|
53,36 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Huitième résolution
|
897.123
|
897.123
|
0
|
0
|
53,36 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Neuvième résolution
|
897.123
|
897.123
|
0
|
0
|
53,36 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
_____________________________________________________________________________
SOCIETE ANONYME AU CAPITAL DE 168.123.300 DH - R.C. Casablanca 32.499 - C.N.S.S. 1840067 et 1908055 - I.F n° 01000015 - Patente 34702057
Identifiant Commun de l'Entreprise : ICE 001529649000040 ءاضـيـبلارادلا 20000 - ثلاثلا قـباـطلا - يمـغدـلا يـبرـعلا ةـقـَنز ، 90-88 : يعامتجلاا زكرملا
SIEGE SOCIAL : 88-90, Rue Larbi DOGHMI 3ème étage - 20000 CASABLANCA
Tél. : (00 212) 5 22 78 68 61 (L.G.) - (00 212) 5 22 78 68 41/42 - GSM Intra flotte 06 61 31 32 95 Fax : (00 212) 5 22 78 68 71 - Site Web : www.cmt.ma
Disclaimer
CMT - Compagnie Minière de Touissit SA published this content on 30 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 July 2021 08:21:55 UTC.