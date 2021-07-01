Connexion
    CMT   MA0000011793

COMPAGNIE MINIÈRE DE TOUISSIT S.A.

(CMT)
Cours en clôture Casablanca Stock Exchange - 30/06
1700 MAD   0.00%
CMT  : Résultat de vote de l' A.G.O du 28/06/2021.
PU
24/03COMPAGNIE MINIÈRE DE TOUISSIT S.A.  : Résultats annuels
CO
18/03COMPAGNIE MINIÈRE DE TOUISSIT S.A.  : Infos Business
CO
CMT : Résultat de vote de l' A.G.O du 28/06/2021.

01/07/2021 | 10:22
تـيـسـيوـتـل ةـيـمـجنـمـلا ةـكرـشـلا

C O M P A G N I E M I N I E R E D E T O U I S S I T

P R O S P E C T E U R D E V A L E U R S

ASSEMBLEE GENERALE ORDINAIRE

REUNIE LE 28 JUIN 2021

Nombre d'actions composant le capital

:

1.681.233

Nombre d'actions ayant le droit de vote

:

1.681.233

Nombre d'actions ayant participé au vote :

897.123

Taux de participation

:

53,36 %

Résultats définitifs du vote de l'Assemblée Générale Ordinaire

Résolutions

Nombre total de

Voix

Voix

Nombre

Proportion du

capital social

soumises

Voix exprimés

pour

contre

D'abstentions

représenté

Première résolution

897.123

897.123

0

0

53,36 %

Deuxième résolution

897.123

897.123

0

0

53,36 %

Troisième résolution

897.123

897.123

0

0

53,36 %

Quatrième résolution

897.123

897.123

0

0

53,36 %

Cinquième résolution

897.123

897.123

0

0

53,36 %

Sixième résolution

897.123

897.123

0

0

53,36 %

Septième résolution

897.123

897.123

0

0

53,36 %

Huitième résolution

897.123

897.123

0

0

53,36 %

Neuvième résolution

897.123

897.123

0

0

53,36 %

_____________________________________________________________________________

SOCIETE ANONYME AU CAPITAL DE 168.123.300 DH - R.C. Casablanca 32.499 - C.N.S.S. 1840067 et 1908055 - I.F n° 01000015 - Patente 34702057

Identifiant Commun de l'Entreprise : ICE 001529649000040 ءاضـيـبلارادلا 20000 - ثلاثلا قـباـطلا - يمـغدـلا يـبرـعلا ةـقـَنز ، 90-88 : يعامتجلاا زكرملا

SIEGE SOCIAL : 88-90, Rue Larbi DOGHMI 3ème étage - 20000 CASABLANCA

Tél. : (00 212) 5 22 78 68 61 (L.G.) - (00 212) 5 22 78 68 41/42 - GSM Intra flotte 06 61 31 32 95 Fax : (00 212) 5 22 78 68 71 - Site Web : www.cmt.ma

Disclaimer

CMT - Compagnie Minière de Touissit SA published this content on 30 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 July 2021 08:21:55 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
