    POM   FR0000124570

COMPAGNIE PLASTIC OMNIUM SE

(POM)
  Rapport
Temps réel Euronext Paris  -  16:49:44 21/04/2023
15.86 EUR   -1.18%
16:20Compagnie Plastic Omnium : Assemblée Générale des Actionnaires du 26 avril 2023, 17h
PU
03/04Compagnie Plastic Omnium : Document AMF CP. 2023DD892471
PU
02/04COMPAGNIE PLASTIC OMNIUM SE : Déclaration Dirigeants-Acquisition
CO
Compagnie Plastic Omnium : Assemblée Générale des Actionnaires du 26 avril 2023, 17h

21/04/2023 | 16:20
Message du Président du Conseil d'Administration
Ouvrir le fichier pdf

Comment participer et voter à l'Assemblée Générale des Actionnaires ?
Ouvrir le fichier pdf

Pour vous inscrire au Webcast, merci de cliquer sur le lien suivant : https://channel.royalcast.com/landingpage/plastic-omnium-fr/20230426_1/

Disclaimer

Compagnie Plastic Omnium SE published this content on 21 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 April 2023 14:19:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Données financières
CA 2023 10 024 M 10 994 M -
Résultat net 2023 221 M 242 M -
Dette nette 2023 1 510 M 1 656 M -
PER 2023 9,95x
Rendement 2023 3,25%
Capitalisation 2 311 M 2 535 M -
VE / CA 2023 0,38x
VE / CA 2024 0,35x
Nbr Employés 28 322
Flottant 36,1%
Graphique COMPAGNIE PLASTIC OMNIUM SE
Durée : Période :
Compagnie Plastic Omnium SE : Graphique analyse technique Compagnie Plastic Omnium SE | Zonebourse
Graphique plein écran
Tendances analyse technique COMPAGNIE PLASTIC OMNIUM SE
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesNeutreHaussièreNeutre
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes 8
Dernier Cours de Clôture 16,05 €
Objectif de cours Moyen 18,25 €
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 13,7%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Laurent Favre Chief Executive Officer & Director
Kathleen Wantz-ORourke EVP, Group Chief Financial & Information Officer
Laurent Burelle Chairman
Ronan Stephan Scientific Director
Paul-Henry Lemarié Chief Operating Officer & Director
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapi. (M$)
COMPAGNIE PLASTIC OMNIUM SE18.19%2 535
STANLEY ELECTRIC CO., LTD.16.65%3 642
MINTH GROUP LIMITED9.69%3 434
LINAMAR CORPORATION6.90%2 902
JIANGSU XINQUAN AUTOMOTIVE TRIM CO.,LTD.-1.69%2 683
ASAHI INDIA GLASS LIMITED-11.36%1 373
