ETFs positionnés sur COMPANHIA SIDERÚRGICA NACIONAL ETFs et Trackers avec Trackinsight ETF Var. 5jours Poids Rating Zone géographique Catégorie et Secteur HSBC MSCI BRAZIL - USD 3.29% 0.40% Brésil Actions HSBC MSCI EM LATIN AMERICA - USD 2.90% 0.23% Amérique latine Actions SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets Strategi... 1.58% 0.01% Monde Actions





Graphique COMPANHIA SIDERÚRGICA NACIONAL Durée : Auto. 2 mois 3 mois 6 mois 9 mois 1 an 2 ans 5 ans 10 ans Max. Période : Jour Semaine Evolution du Compte de Résultat Merci d'autoriser JavaScript dans les préférences de votre navigateur pour utiliser les graphiques dynamiques. Consensus Vente Achat Recommandation moyenne CONSERVER Nombre d'Analystes 11 Objectif de cours Moyen 16,14 BRL Dernier Cours de Cloture 21,47 BRL Ecart / Objectif Haut 7,13% Ecart / Objectif Moyen -24,8% Ecart / Objectif Bas -53,4% Révisions de BNA Merci d'autoriser JavaScript dans les préférences de votre navigateur pour utiliser les graphiques dynamiques. Secteur et Concurrence Var. 1janv Capitalisation (M$) COMPANHIA SIDERÚRGICA NACIONAL 10.43% 5 266 ARCELORMITTAL -20.39% 16 112 POSCO -6.98% 15 503 NUCOR -10.82% 15 152 NIPPON STEEL CORPORATION -32.35% 9 833 STEEL DYNAMICS, INC. -4.29% 6 854