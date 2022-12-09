Recherche avancée
    CMPS   US20451W1018

COMPASS PATHWAYS PLC

(CMPS)
  Rapport
Temps Différé Nasdaq  -  22:00 08/12/2022
10.12 USD   -7.24%
15:01COMPASS Pathways plc : Oppenheimer maintient sa recommandation à l'achat
ZM
08/12COMPASS Pathways plc annonce que le traitement à la psilocybine COMP360 montre un potentiel dans une étude ouverte sur le trouble bipolaire de type II présentée à l'ACNP
CI
24/11En Jamaïque, des champignons hallucinogènes pour développer le tourisme
RE
COMPASS Pathways plc : Oppenheimer maintient sa recommandation à l'achat

09/12/2022 | 15:01
© Zonebourse avec MT Newswires 2022
Données financières
CA 2022 - - -
Résultat net 2022 -88,2 M - -83,6 M
Tréso. nette 2022 147 M - 140 M
PER 2022 -4,88x
Rendement 2022 -
Capitalisation 431 M 431 M 409 M
VE / CA 2022 -
VE / CA 2023 -
Nbr Employés 116
Flottant 15,7%
Graphique COMPASS PATHWAYS PLC
Durée : Période :
COMPASS Pathways plc : Graphique analyse technique COMPASS Pathways plc | Zonebourse
Graphique plein écran
Tendances analyse technique COMPASS PATHWAYS PLC
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesNeutreNeutreNeutre
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACHETER
Nombre d'Analystes 11
Dernier Cours de Clôture 10,12 $
Objectif de cours Moyen 48,90 $
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 383%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Kabir Kumar Nath Chief Executive Officer
Michael F. Falvey Chief Financial Officer
George Jay Goldsmith Executive Chairman
Ekaterina Malievskaia Director & Chief Innovation Officer
Guy Goodwin Chief Medical Officer
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapi. (M$)
COMPASS PATHWAYS PLC-50.63%431
MODERNA, INC.-29.52%70 958
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.-25.42%39 082
LONZA GROUP AG-39.99%36 246
ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.36.41%29 282
SEAGEN INC.-18.99%23 253