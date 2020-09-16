Connexion
E-mail
Mot de passe
Retenir
Mot de passe oublié ?
Devenir membre gratuitement
Inscription
Inscription
Devenir membre
Inscription gratuite
Devenir client
Découvrez nos services
Paramètres
Paramètres
Cotations dynamiques 
OFFON

Accueil Zonebourse  >  Actions  >  Xetra  >  CompuGroup Medical Societas Europaea    COP   DE0005437305

COMPUGROUP MEDICAL SOCIETAS EUROPAEA

(COP)
  Rapport
SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesActualitésNotationsAgendaSociétéFinancesConsensusRévisionsDérivésFondsCommunauté 
SynthèseToute l'actualitéCommuniquésPublications officiellesActualités du secteurAnalyses ZonebourseRecommandations des analystes

COMPUGROUP MEDICAL : Baader Bank toujours négatif

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
16/09/2020 | 21:48
Déjà à vendre, dans une note de recherche publiée par Knut Woller, le broker Baader Bank maintient son opinion négative. L'objectif de cours est inchangé à 67 EUR.

© Zonebourse avec dpa-AFX Analyser 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Réagir à cet article
Réagir le premier
Publier
loader
Toute l'actualité sur COMPUGROUP MEDICAL SOCIETAS EUROPAEA
21:48COMPUGROUP MEDICAL : Baader Bank toujours négatif
ZD
03/09COMPUGROUP MEDICAL : Deutsche Bank toujours positif
ZD
02/09AVIS D'ANALYSTES DU JOUR : Eiffage, Eurazeo, Freenet, Securitas, Siltronic, Vono..
26/08COMPUGROUP MEDICAL : Baader Bank toujours négatif
ZD
10/08COMPUGROUP MEDICAL : Opinion positive de Warburg Research
ZD
07/08COMPUGROUP MEDICAL : Berenberg réitère son opinion positive sur le titre
ZD
06/08COMPUGROUP MEDICAL : Baader Bank conserve son opinion négative
ZD
05/08COMPUGROUP MEDICAL : Warburg Research maintient sa recommandation à l'achat
ZD
27/07COMPUGROUP MEDICAL : Baader Bank conserve son opinion négative
ZD
30/06AVIS D'ANALYSTES DU JOUR : Axa, Barry Callebaut, Campari, Seb, Michelin, Pernod ..
Plus d'actualités
Recommandations des analystes sur COMPUGROUP MEDICAL SOCIETAS EUROPAEA
Plus de recommandations
Données financières
CA 2020 832 M 984 M -
Résultat net 2020 90,7 M 107 M -
Dette nette 2020 320 M 379 M -
PER 2020 44,7x
Rendement 2020 0,65%
Capitalisation 4 130 M 4 891 M -
VE / CA 2020 5,35x
VE / CA 2021 4,77x
Nbr Employés 5 444
Flottant 49,9%
Graphique COMPUGROUP MEDICAL SOCIETAS EUROPAEA
Durée : Période :
CompuGroup Medical Societas Europaea : Graphique analyse technique CompuGroup Medical Societas Europaea | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Tendances analyse technique COMPUGROUP MEDICAL SOCIETAS EUROPAEA
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesNeutreHaussièreHaussière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes 6
Objectif de cours Moyen 79,67 €
Dernier Cours de Cloture 76,85 €
Ecart / Objectif Haut 17,1%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 3,67%
Ecart / Objectif Bas -12,8%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants
Nom Titre
Frank Gotthardt Chairman-Management Board & CEO
Philipp von Ilberg Chairman-Supervisory Board
Michael Rauch Chief Financial Officer
Hannes Reichl Director-Clinical & Social Care
Daniel Gotthardt Member-Supervisory Board
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
COMPUGROUP MEDICAL SOCIETAS EUROPAEA20.55%4 892
SAP SE12.43%190 848
ORACLE CORPORATION15.02%183 256
SERVICENOW INC.67.88%90 906
INTUIT INC.21.52%84 425
DOCUSIGN, INC.172.59%37 407
RUBRIQUES
SERVICES GRATUITS
SERVICES FINANCIERS
APPLICATION MOBILE
SOLUTIONS
+33 (0)4 78 30 41 42
À PROPOS
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. Tous droits réservés. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group