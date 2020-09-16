COMPUGROUP MEDICAL : Baader Bank toujours négatif

Données financières EUR USD CA 2020 832 M 984 M - Résultat net 2020 90,7 M 107 M - Dette nette 2020 320 M 379 M - PER 2020 44,7x Rendement 2020 0,65% Capitalisation 4 130 M 4 891 M - VE / CA 2020 5,35x VE / CA 2021 4,77x Nbr Employés 5 444 Flottant 49,9% Graphique COMPUGROUP MEDICAL SOCIETAS EUROPAEA Durée : Auto. 2 mois 3 mois 6 mois 9 mois 1 an 2 ans 5 ans 10 ans Max. Période : Jour Semaine Tendances analyse technique COMPUGROUP MEDICAL SOCIETAS EUROPAEA Court Terme Moyen Terme Long Terme Tendances Neutre Haussière Haussière Evolution du Compte de Résultat Merci d'autoriser JavaScript dans les préférences de votre navigateur pour utiliser les graphiques dynamiques. Consensus Vente Achat Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER Nombre d'Analystes 6 Objectif de cours Moyen 79,67 € Dernier Cours de Cloture 76,85 € Ecart / Objectif Haut 17,1% Ecart / Objectif Moyen 3,67% Ecart / Objectif Bas -12,8% Révisions de BNA Merci d'autoriser JavaScript dans les préférences de votre navigateur pour utiliser les graphiques dynamiques. Dirigeants Nom Titre Frank Gotthardt Chairman-Management Board & CEO Philipp von Ilberg Chairman-Supervisory Board Michael Rauch Chief Financial Officer Hannes Reichl Director-Clinical & Social Care Daniel Gotthardt Member-Supervisory Board Secteur et Concurrence Var. 1janv Capitalisation (M$) COMPUGROUP MEDICAL SOCIETAS EUROPAEA 20.55% 4 892 SAP SE 12.43% 190 848 ORACLE CORPORATION 15.02% 183 256 SERVICENOW INC. 67.88% 90 906 INTUIT INC. 21.52% 84 425 DOCUSIGN, INC. 172.59% 37 407