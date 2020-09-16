|
COMPUGROUP MEDICAL : Baader Bank toujours négatif
16/09/2020 | 21:48
Déjà à vendre, dans une note de recherche publiée par Knut Woller, le broker Baader Bank maintient son opinion négative. L'objectif de cours est inchangé à 67 EUR.
|Recommandations des analystes sur COMPUGROUP MEDICAL SOCIETAS EUROPAEA
|
|
|
Données financières
|
|CA 2020
|
832 M
984 M
-
|Résultat net 2020
|
90,7 M
107 M
-
|Dette nette 2020
|
320 M
379 M
-
|PER 2020
|44,7x
|Rendement 2020
|0,65%
|
|Capitalisation
|
4 130 M
4 891 M
-
|VE / CA 2020
|5,35x
|VE / CA 2021
|4,77x
|Nbr Employés
|5 444
|Flottant
|49,9%
|
|Graphique COMPUGROUP MEDICAL SOCIETAS EUROPAEA
|
Durée :
Période :
|
Tendances analyse technique COMPUGROUP MEDICAL SOCIETAS EUROPAEA
|Court Terme
|Moyen Terme
|Long Terme
|Tendances
|Neutre
|Haussière
|Haussière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
|Recommandation moyenne
|ACCUMULER
|Nombre d'Analystes
|6
|Objectif de cours Moyen
|
79,67 €
|Dernier Cours de Cloture
|
76,85 €
|Ecart / Objectif Haut
|
17,1%
|Ecart / Objectif Moyen
|
3,67%
|Ecart / Objectif Bas
|
-12,8%