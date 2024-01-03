Action COP CONOCOPHILLIPS
Ajouter à une liste
Pour utiliser cette fonction vous devez être client ou membre
ConnexionInscription

ConocoPhillips

Actions

COP

US20825C1045

Pétrole et gaz - exploration / production

Temps réel estimé Cboe BZX
Autres places de cotation
 19:16:29 03/01/2024 		Varia. 5j. Varia. 1 janv.
119,46 USD +1,59 % Graphique intraday de ConocoPhillips +0,53 % +2,63 %
19:04 CONOCOPHILLIPS : Mizuho Securities maintient son opinion neutre ZM
29/12 CONOCOPHILLIPS : Raymond James maintient sa recommandation à l'achat ZM

Cet article est réservé aux membres

Déjà membre ?

Se connecter

Pas encore membre ?

Inscription Gratuite

Dernières actualités sur ConocoPhillips

CONOCOPHILLIPS : Mizuho Securities maintient son opinion neutre ZM
CONOCOPHILLIPS : Raymond James maintient sa recommandation à l'achat ZM
Mise à jour sectorielle : Les actions du secteur de l'énergie progressent avant la cloche mardi MT
YEARENDER - Les grandes compagnies pétrolières abordent 2024 renforcées par la consolidation de l'industrie américaine RE
ConocoPhillips poursuit le développement du projet pétrolier Willow en Alaska MT
ConocoPhillips poursuit le développement du projet Willow, d'une valeur de 8 milliards de dollars RE
ConocoPhillips poursuit le développement du projet Willow en Alaska RE
L'Allemagne remplace la Russie par la Norvège dans sa dépendance en matière d'approvisionnement en gaz RE
La production norvégienne de gaz dépasse les prévisions en novembre, tandis que le pétrole est à la traîne RE
Wall Street termine en ordre dispersé, l'élan s'essouffle AW
CONOCOPHILLIPS : Johnson Rice & Company neutre sur le dossier ZM
CONOCOPHILLIPS : UBS à l'achat ZM
Les investissements dans le pétrole et le gaz norvégiens devraient monter en flèche en 2024, selon l'industrie RE
Les fusions et acquisitions dans le bassin permien dépassent les 100 milliards de dollars en 2023 - WoodMac RE
Endeavor Energy explore la possibilité d'une vente pour un montant pouvant atteindre 30 milliards de dollars -sources RE
Endeavor Energy explore la possibilité d'une vente pour un montant pouvant atteindre 30 milliards de dollars - sources RE
CONOCOPHILLIPS : JPMorgan Chase maintient sa recommandation neutre ZM
Les plus grandes transactions dans le secteur du pétrole et du gaz depuis le début du siècle RE
Wall Street craint que l'économie ne ralentisse trop et termine en baisse AW
Australia Pacific LNG reprend la production et le chargement des cargaisons RE
Origin Energy augmente la production de l'installation Australian Pacific suite au départ d'un navire MT
Origin Energy ralentit la production à la suite d'une panne de navire sur le site d'Australia Pacific MT
Wall Street ouvre en hausse, Nvidia résiste, malgré des inquiétudes AW
La production norvégienne de pétrole et de gaz en octobre est inférieure aux prévisions RE
TotalEnergies : a finalisé la cession à Suncor au Canada CF

Graphique ConocoPhillips

Graphique ConocoPhillips
Plus de graphiques

Profil Société

ConocoPhillips est spécialisé dans l'exploration et la production d'hydrocarbures. Le CA par famille de produits se répartit comme suit : - pétrole brut (52,9%) : 885 000 barils produits par jour en 2022 ; - gaz naturel (34,3%) : 54,9 millions de m3 produits par jour ; - gaz naturels liquéfiés (4,6%) : 244 000 barils produits par jour ; - autres (8,2%). La répartition géographique du CA est la suivante : Etats-Unis (77,6%), Royaume Uni (8%), Canada (4,7%), Norvège (4,4%), Libye (2%), Malaisie (1,7%), Chine (1,4%) et Indonésie (0,2%).
Secteur
Pétrole et gaz - exploration / production
Agenda
08/02/2024 - Q4 2023 Publication de résultats
Indices liés
S&P 500
Plus d'informations sur la société

Evolution du Compte de Résultat

Plus de données financières

Notations pour ConocoPhillips

Note Trading
Note Investissement
ESG Refinitiv
C
Plus de notations

Consensus des Analystes

Vente
Consensus
Achat
Recommandation moyenne
ACHETER
Nombre d'Analystes
29
Dernier Cours de Cloture
117,59 USD
Objectif de cours Moyen
136,59 USD
Ecart / Objectif Moyen
+16,16 %
Consensus

Révisions de BNA

Révisions des Estimations

Bénéfices trimestriels - Taux de surprise

Agenda de la société

Secteur Pétrole et gaz - exploration / production - Autres

Varia. 1 janv. Capi.
CONOCOPHILLIPS Action ConocoPhillips
+2,61 % 140 Mrd $
CNOOC LIMITED Action CNOOC Limited
0,00 % 84 049 M $
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED Action Canadian Natural Resources Limited
+2,48 % 71 293 M $
EOG RESOURCES, INC. Action EOG Resources, Inc.
+2,19 % 70 911 M $
PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES COMPANY Action Pioneer Natural Resources Company
+2,63 % 53 726 M $
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION Action Occidental Petroleum Corporation
+0,97 % 52 699 M $
HESS CORPORATION Action Hess Corporation
+1,69 % 44 281 M $
WOODSIDE ENERGY GROUP LTD Action Woodside Energy Group Ltd
+0,29 % 40 436 M $
DEVON ENERGY CORPORATION Action Devon Energy Corporation
+2,22 % 29 370 M $
DIAMONDBACK ENERGY, INC. Action Diamondback Energy, Inc.
+2,65 % 28 102 M $
Pétrole et gaz - exploration / production - Autres
  1. Bourse
  2. Actions
  3. Action ConocoPhillips - Nyse
  4. Actualités ConocoPhillips
  5. ConocoPhillips : Mizuho Securities maintient son opinion neutre
Prenez une bonne résolution pour 2024 !
Abonnez-vous Maintenant