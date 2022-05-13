Connexion
Connexion
E-mail
Mot de passe

Afficher le mot de passe
Retenir
Mot de passe oublié ?
Devenir membre gratuitement
Inscription
Devenir membre gratuitement
Inscription
Devenir membre
Inscription gratuite
Devenir client
Découvrez nos services
  1. Accueil Zonebourse
  2. Actions
  3. Etats-Unis
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Constellation Energy Corporation
  6. Actualités
  7. Reco analystes
    CEG   US21037T1097

CONSTELLATION ENERGY CORPORATION

(CEG)
  Rapport
Temps Différé Nasdaq  -  12/05 22:00:00
53.47 USD   -6.80%
15:01CONSTELLATION ENERGY CORPORATION : Guggenheim revoit son opinion à la hausse
ZM
14:01CONSTELLATION ENERGY CORPORATION : Wells Fargo Securities favorable sur le dossier
ZM
12/05Constellation Energy Corporation annonce ses résultats financiers pour le premier trimestre clos le 31 mars 2022
CI
SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesActualitésNotationsAgendaSociétéFinancesConsensusRévisionsDérivésFonds 
SynthèseToute l'actualitéReco analystesAutres languesCommuniquésPublications officiellesActualités du secteur

Constellation Energy Corporation : Guggenheim revoit son opinion à la hausse

13/05/2022 | 15:01
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook


© Zonebourse avec MT Newswires 2022
Toute l'actualité sur CONSTELLATION ENERGY CORPORATION
15:01CONSTELLATION ENERGY CORPORATION : Guggenheim revoit son opinion à la hausse
ZM
14:01CONSTELLATION ENERGY CORPORATION : Wells Fargo Securities favorable sur le dossier
ZM
12/05Constellation Energy Corporation annonce ses résultats financiers pour le premier trime..
CI
29/04CONSTELLATION ENERGY CORPORATION : RBC Capital Markets toujours positif
ZM
26/04Constellation Energy Corporation déclare un dividende trimestriel, payable le 10 juin 2..
CI
20/04CONSTELLATION ENERGY CORPORATION : KeyBanc Capital Markets persiste à l'achat
ZM
20/04L'administration Biden lance un programme de crédit de 6 milliards de dollars pour l'én..
ZR
19/04Constellation Energy Corporation annonce le décès de Rhonda Ferguson, membre de son con..
CI
19/04Constellation Energy obtient une subvention de 2,5 millions de dollars du ministère de ..
MT
12/04CONSTELLATION ENERGY CORPORATION : Wells Fargo Securities persiste à l'achat
ZM
Plus d'actualités
Recommandations des analystes sur CONSTELLATION ENERGY CORPORATION
Plus de recommandations
Données financières
CA 2022 18 892 M - 18 142 M
Résultat net 2022 843 M - 810 M
Dette nette 2022 5 552 M - 5 331 M
PER 2022 20,6x
Rendement 2022 1,04%
Capitalisation 17 467 M 17 467 M 16 773 M
VE / CA 2022 1,22x
VE / CA 2023 1,17x
Nbr Employés 11 696
Flottant 99,8%
Graphique CONSTELLATION ENERGY CORPORATION
Durée : Période :
Constellation Energy Corporation : Graphique analyse technique Constellation Energy Corporation | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Tendances analyse technique CONSTELLATION ENERGY CORPORATION
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesBaissièreNeutreNeutre
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACHETER
Nombre d'Analystes 14
Dernier Cours de Clôture 53,47 $
Objectif de cours Moyen 65,57 $
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 22,6%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Joseph Dominguez President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Dan L. Eggers Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Robert J. Lawless Chairman
Michael R. Koehler Chief Administration Officer & Executive VP
Bradley M. Halverson Independent Director
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapi. (M$)
CONSTELLATION ENERGY CORPORATION0.00%17 467
EDP RENOVÁVEIS, S.A.-8.22%20 105
HUANENG LANCANG RIVER HYDROPOWER INC.0.46%17 562
NORTHLAND POWER INC.-0.63%6 703
ZHEJIANG WEIMING ENVIRONMENT PROTECTION CO., LTD.-25.51%5 226
NEOEN-7.42%3 933