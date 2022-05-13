|
Constellation Energy Corporation : Guggenheim revoit son opinion à la hausse
Données financières
|
|CA 2022
|
18 892 M
-
18 142 M
|Résultat net 2022
|
843 M
-
810 M
|Dette nette 2022
|
5 552 M
-
5 331 M
|PER 2022
|20,6x
|Rendement 2022
|1,04%
|
|Capitalisation
|
17 467 M
17 467 M
16 773 M
|VE / CA 2022
|1,22x
|VE / CA 2023
|1,17x
|Nbr Employés
|11 696
|Flottant
|99,8%
|
|Graphique CONSTELLATION ENERGY CORPORATION
|
Durée :
Période :
|
Tendances analyse technique CONSTELLATION ENERGY CORPORATION
|Court Terme
|Moyen Terme
|Long Terme
|Tendances
|Baissière
|Neutre
|Neutre
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
|
|Recommandation moyenne
|ACHETER
|Nombre d'Analystes
|14
|Dernier Cours de Clôture
|53,47 $
|Objectif de cours Moyen
|65,57 $
|Ecart / Objectif Moyen
|22,6%
