Action CEG CONSTELLATION ENERGY CORPORATION
Constellation Energy Corporation

Actions

CEG

US21037T1097

Services aux collectivités d'électricité

Temps réel estimé Cboe BZX
Autres places de cotation
 21:57:30 09/05/2024 		Varia. 5j. Varia. 1 janv.
215,8 USD +3,75 % Graphique intraday de Constellation Energy Corporation +15,57 % +84,08 %
21:07 CONSTELLATION ENERGY CORPORATION : Evercore ISI maintient sa recommandation à l'achat ZM
20:22 Le PDG de Constellation Energy prévoit 1 000 mégawatts supplémentaires grâce à la modernisation de ses centrales MT

Dernières actualités sur Constellation Energy Corporation

Le producteur d'électricité Calpine étudie différentes options, dont une vente pour 30 milliards de dollars, selon certaines sources RE
Mise à jour sectorielle : Les actions du secteur de l'énergie progressent dans l'après-midi de jeudi MT
Mise à jour sectorielle : Energie MT
Top Midday Stories : Les revenus de Brookfield au premier trimestre sont en baisse ; un investisseur activiste fait élire 3 candidats au conseil d'administration de Norfolk Southern ; Nippon Steel lève 1,61 milliard de dollars en vue de l'acquisition prévue de US Steel. MT
Constellation Energy dépasse les estimations de bénéfices du premier trimestre grâce à une production accrue d'énergie nucléaire RE
Les fonds négociés en bourse et les contrats à terme sur actions en baisse avant la cloche jeudi, alors que les espoirs de réduction des taux d'intérêt s'estompent MT
Les actions en baisse avant l'ouverture des marchés, l'Asie et l'Europe en ébullition MT
Le bénéfice d'exploitation ajusté du 1er trimestre de Constellation Energy augmente, le revenu d'exploitation diminue MT
Les résultats et la pénurie de catalyseurs freinent Wall Street avant la clôture ; l'Asie et l'Europe sont à l'arrêt MT
Constellation Energy Corporation annonce ses résultats pour le premier trimestre clos le 31 mars 2024 CI
La Chine confirme son réveil Our Logo
En Direct des Marchés : Sabadell, TotalEnergies, Airbnb, ARM, Medincell, Nexi... Our Logo
CONSTELLATION ENERGY CORPORATION : RBC Capital Markets maintient sa recommandation neutre ZM
CONSTELLATION ENERGY CORPORATION : RBC Capital Markets neutre sur le dossier ZM
Les marchés boursiers sont en hausse, les investisseurs évaluant les remarques des responsables de la Fed MT
Les marchés boursiers sont en hausse, les investisseurs évaluant les remarques d'un responsable de la Fed MT
Selon Oppenheimer, les bénéfices trimestriels et les revenus des sociétés du S&P 500 sont en hausse depuis le début de l'année MT
La majorité des sociétés du S&P 500 dépassent les prévisions de bénéfices de Wall Street jusqu'à présent, selon UBS MT
Constellation Energy Corporation déclare un dividende trimestriel, payable le 10 juin 2024 CI
CONSTELLATION ENERGY CORPORATION : Morgan Stanley reste à l'achat ZM
CONSTELLATION ENERGY CORPORATION : Guggenheim conserve son opinion neutre ZM
CONSTELLATION ENERGY CORPORATION : Morgan Stanley à l'achat ZM
Joseph Dominguez, PDG de Constellation Energy, discute de l'importance du nucléaire MT

Graphique Constellation Energy Corporation

Plus de graphiques

Profil Société

Constellation Energy Corporation est spécialisé dans la production et la distribution d'énergie propre et sans carbone. La société propose des solutions d'énergie nucléaire, hydraulique, éolienne et solaire à destination des institutions, des agrégations communautaires et des entreprises publiques.
Secteur
Services aux collectivités d'électricité
Agenda
09/05/2024 - Q1 2024 Publication de résultats
Indices liés
S&P 500
Plus d'informations sur la société

Evolution du Compte de Résultat

Plus de données financières

Notations pour Constellation Energy Corporation

Note Trading
Note Investissement
ESG Refinitiv
C
Plus de notations

Consensus des Analystes

Vente
Consensus
Achat
Recommandation moyenne
ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes
12
Dernier Cours de Cloture
208 USD
Objectif de cours Moyen
191,5 USD
Ecart / Objectif Moyen
-7,95 %
Consensus

Révisions de BNA

Révisions des Estimations

Bénéfices trimestriels - Taux de surprise

Agenda de la société

Secteur Services aux collectivités d'électricité - Autres

Varia. 1 janv. Capi.
CONSTELLATION ENERGY CORPORATION Action Constellation Energy Corporation
+84,34 % 65,55 Md
NEXTERA ENERGY Action NextEra Energy
+22,27 % 150 Md
SOUTHERN COMPANY Action Southern Company
+11,18 % 84,88 Md
IBERDROLA, S.A. Action Iberdrola, S.A.
+1,10 % 80,94 Md
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION Action Duke Energy Corporation
+5,96 % 79,01 Md
ENEL S.P.A. Action Enel S.p.A.
-3,30 % 70,36 Md
AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY, INC. Action American Electric Power Company, Inc.
+11,57 % 47,75 Md
GE VERNOVA INC. Action GE Vernova Inc.
0,00 % 44,95 Md
DOMINION ENERGY, INC. Action Dominion Energy, Inc.
+12,55 % 43,71 Md
PG&E CORPORATION Action PG&E Corporation
-0,97 % 38,12 Md
Services aux collectivités d'électricité - Autres
