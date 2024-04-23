Action CEG CONSTELLATION ENERGY CORPORATION
Constellation Energy Corporation

Actions

CEG

US21037T1097

Services aux collectivités d'électricité

Marché Fermé - Nasdaq
Autres places de cotation
 22:00:00 22/04/2024 		Varia. 5j. Varia. 1 janv.
183,2 USD +1,28 % Graphique intraday de Constellation Energy Corporation -1,18 % +56,75 %
13:07 CONSTELLATION ENERGY CORPORATION : Morgan Stanley reste à l'achat ZM
04:32 CONSTELLATION ENERGY CORPORATION : Guggenheim conserve son opinion neutre ZM

CONSTELLATION ENERGY CORPORATION : Morgan Stanley reste à l'achat ZM
CONSTELLATION ENERGY CORPORATION : Guggenheim conserve son opinion neutre ZM
CONSTELLATION ENERGY CORPORATION : Morgan Stanley à l'achat ZM
Joseph Dominguez, PDG de Constellation Energy, discute de l'importance du nucléaire MT
CONSTELLATION ENERGY CORPORATION : Morgan Stanley à l'achat ZM
Constellation Energy émet une obligation verte de 900 millions de dollars pour l'énergie nucléaire MT
Constellation Energy émet une obligation verte d'une valeur de 900 millions de dollars pour financer des projets d'énergie nucléaire RE
CONSTELLATION ENERGY CORPORATION : UBS favorable sur le dossier ZM
Les actions de Constellation Energy augmentent à la suite d'un relèvement de KeyBanc MT
CONSTELLATION ENERGY CORPORATION : KeyBanc Capital Markets relève son opinion ZM
Les actions de Constellation Energy augmentent après que les prévisions pour 2024 aient dépassé le consensus ; la société fixe des perspectives à long terme pour le BPA MT
Constellation Energy Corporation fournit des prévisions de résultats pour 2024 CI
Constellation Energy cherche à faire des acquisitions CI
Transcript : Constellation Energy Corporation, Q4 2023 Earnings Call, Feb 27, 2024
Constellation Energy enregistre une perte au 4ème trimestre, le chiffre d'affaires diminue, le dividende trimestriel est augmenté MT

Profil Société

Constellation Energy Corporation est spécialisé dans la production et la distribution d'énergie propre et sans carbone. La société propose des solutions d'énergie nucléaire, hydraulique, éolienne et solaire à destination des institutions, des agrégations communautaires et des entreprises publiques.
Secteur
Services aux collectivités d'électricité
Agenda
30/04/2024 - Assemblée générale
Indices liés
S&P 500
Evolution du Compte de Résultat

Notations pour Constellation Energy Corporation

Note Trading
Note Investissement
ESG Refinitiv
C
Consensus des Analystes

Vente
Consensus
Achat
Recommandation moyenne
ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes
12
Dernier Cours de Cloture
183,2 USD
Objectif de cours Moyen
181,3 USD
Ecart / Objectif Moyen
-1,06 %
Secteur Services aux collectivités d'électricité - Autres

Varia. 1 janv. Capi.
CONSTELLATION ENERGY CORPORATION Action Constellation Energy Corporation
+56,75 % 57,74 Md
NEXTERA ENERGY Action NextEra Energy
+7,52 % 134 Md
SOUTHERN COMPANY Action Southern Company
+4,08 % 79,81 Md
IBERDROLA, S.A. Action Iberdrola, S.A.
-3,20 % 76,68 Md
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION Action Duke Energy Corporation
+1,11 % 75,7 Md
ENEL S.P.A. Action Enel S.p.A.
-9,26 % 65,39 Md
AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY, INC. Action American Electric Power Company, Inc.
+4,53 % 44,71 Md
DOMINION ENERGY, INC. Action Dominion Energy, Inc.
+7,72 % 42,41 Md
EXELON CORPORATION Action Exelon Corporation
+4,93 % 37,66 Md
GE VERNOVA INC. Action GE Vernova Inc.
0,00 % 37,19 Md
Services aux collectivités d'électricité - Autres
