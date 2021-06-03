|
Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. : BMO Capital passe à neutre sur le dossier
© Zonebourse avec MT Newswires 2021
Données financières
|CA 2021
-
|Résultat net 2021
-170 M
-140 M
|Tréso. nette 2021
194 M
160 M
|PER 2021
|-9,40x
|Rendement 2021
|Capitalisation
|
1 610 M
1 610 M
1 323 M
|VE / CA 2021
|VE / CA 2022
|636x
|Nbr Employés
|154
|Flottant
|98,5%
Tendances analyse technique CONSTELLATION PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
|Court Terme
|Moyen Terme
|Long Terme
|Tendances
|Haussière
|Neutre
|Neutre
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
|Recommandation moyenne
|ACCUMULER
|Nombre d'Analystes
|10
|Objectif de cours Moyen
|
46,25 $
|Dernier Cours de Cloture
|
33,57 $
|Ecart / Objectif Haut
|
123%
|Ecart / Objectif Moyen
|
37,8%
|Ecart / Objectif Bas
|
1,28%
Dirigeants et Administrateurs