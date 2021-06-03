Connexion
    CNST   US2103731061

CONSTELLATION PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.

(CNST)
  Rapport
Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. : BMO Capital passe à neutre sur le dossier

03/06/2021 | 16:01
Toute l'actualité sur CONSTELLATION PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
16:01CONSTELLATION PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.  : BMO Capital passe à neutre sur le dossier
ZM
16:01CONSTELLATION PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.  : JPMorgan Chase dégrade son opinion à neut..
ZM
16:01CONSTELLATION PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.  : Baird n'est plus positif
ZM
13:01CONSTELLATION PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.  : Cowen n'est plus à l'achat
ZM
26/01CONSTELLATION PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.  : BMO Capital favorable au dossier
ZM
Recommandations des analystes sur CONSTELLATION PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
Données financières
CA 2021 - - -
Résultat net 2021 -170 M - -140 M
Tréso. nette 2021 194 M - 160 M
PER 2021 -9,40x
Rendement 2021 -
Capitalisation 1 610 M 1 610 M 1 323 M
VE / CA 2021 -
VE / CA 2022 636x
Nbr Employés 154
Flottant 98,5%
Graphique CONSTELLATION PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
Durée : Période :
Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. : Graphique analyse technique Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Tendances analyse technique CONSTELLATION PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesHaussièreNeutreNeutre
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes 10
Objectif de cours Moyen 46,25 $
Dernier Cours de Cloture 33,57 $
Ecart / Objectif Haut 123%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 37,8%
Ecart / Objectif Bas 1,28%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Nom Titre
Jigar Raythatha President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Emma Reeve Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Senior VP
Mark A. Goldsmith Chairman
Patric Trojer Chief Scientific Officer
Jeffrey S. Humphrey Chief Medical Officer
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
CONSTELLATION PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.16.56%1 608
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.12.12%82 813
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.30.59%67 112
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS-10.98%54 460
BIONTECH SE169.14%52 990
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS4.16%52 333