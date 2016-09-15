Connexion
Accueil Zonebourse  >  Actions  >  Nyse  >  Constellium SE    CSTM   FR0013467479

CONSTELLIUM SE

(CSTM)
Cours en différé. Temps Différé Nyse - 30/11 22:10:00
12.64 USD   -1.94%
16/11CONSTELLIUM SE : Techniquement solide
21/10Des entreprises américaines éligibles au PEA
03/06BOURSE DE PARIS : Paris sur son élan, franchit les 4.900 points
ETFs positionnés sur CONSTELLIUM SEETFs et Trackers avec Trackinsight
ETFVar. 5jours PoidsRatingZone géographiqueCatégorie et Secteur
IShares S&P/TSX Global Base Metals ...5.89%1.49%Amérique du NordActions
Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 Dist - USD2.95%0.01%Etats UnisActions



Des entreprises américaines éligibles au PEA
Graphique CONSTELLIUM SE
Constellium SE : Graphique analyse technique Constellium SE | Zone bourse
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACHETER
Nombre d'Analystes 6
Objectif de cours Moyen 11,15 €
Dernier Cours de Cloture 10,77 €
Ecart / Objectif Haut 49,0%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 3,44%
Ecart / Objectif Bas -13,7%
Révisions de BNA
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
CONSTELLIUM SE-3.81%1 778
ALUMINUM CORPORATION OF CHINA LIMITED6.37%9 538
NORSK HYDRO ASA11.76%8 466
HINDALCO INDUSTRIES LIMITED6.34%6 780
EN+ GROUP INTERNATIONAL PUBLIC JOINT-STOCK COMPANY-2.50%4 898
ALUMINA LIMITED-21.30%3 881
