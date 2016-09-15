ETFs positionnés sur CONSTELLIUM SE ETFs et Trackers avec Trackinsight ETF Var. 5jours Poids Rating Zone géographique Catégorie et Secteur IShares S&P/TSX Global Base Metals ... 5.89% 1.49% Amérique du Nord Actions Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 Dist - USD 2.95% 0.01% Etats Unis Actions





Décryptage Des entreprises américaines éligibles au PEA Graphique CONSTELLIUM SE Durée : Auto. 2 mois 3 mois 6 mois 9 mois 1 an 2 ans 5 ans 10 ans Max. Période : Jour Semaine Evolution du Compte de Résultat Merci d'autoriser JavaScript dans les préférences de votre navigateur pour utiliser les graphiques dynamiques. Consensus Vente Achat Recommandation moyenne ACHETER Nombre d'Analystes 6 Objectif de cours Moyen 11,15 € Dernier Cours de Cloture 10,77 € Ecart / Objectif Haut 49,0% Ecart / Objectif Moyen 3,44% Ecart / Objectif Bas -13,7% Révisions de BNA Merci d'autoriser JavaScript dans les préférences de votre navigateur pour utiliser les graphiques dynamiques. Secteur et Concurrence Var. 1janv Capitalisation (M$) CONSTELLIUM SE -3.81% 1 778 ALUMINUM CORPORATION OF CHINA LIMITED 6.37% 9 538 NORSK HYDRO ASA 11.76% 8 466 HINDALCO INDUSTRIES LIMITED 6.34% 6 780 EN+ GROUP INTERNATIONAL PUBLIC JOINT-STOCK COMPANY -2.50% 4 898 ALUMINA LIMITED -21.30% 3 881