    CAF   ES0121975009

CONSTRUCCIONES Y AUXILIAR DE FERROCARRILES, S.A.

(CAF)
Temps réel estimé Cboe Europe  -  12:10 23/06/2022
28.30 EUR   -0.53%
11:25CONSTRUCCIONES Y AUXILIAR DE FERROCARRILES S A : Caf to supply passenger trains for etihad rail in the united arab emirates
PU
02/06CONSTRUCCIONES Y AUXILIAR DE FERROCARRILES S A : Début des essais du train démonstrateur à hydrogène dans l'usine de caf à saragosse
PU
31/05CONSTRUCCIONES Y AUXILIAR DE FERROCARRILES S A : Caf au salon european mobility expo à paris
PU
Construcciones y Auxiliar de Ferrocarriles S A : CAF TO SUPPLY PASSENGER TRAINS FOR ETIHAD RAIL IN THE UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

23/06/2022 | 11:25
23/06/2022

Please find attached the press release which Etihad Rail issued in relation to its selection of CAF to supply Push-Pull passenger trains. Etihad Rail is a state-owned Company of the United Arab Emirates that manage and develop the construction of the country's railway network, as well its management and operation. The combined base contract amounts to a value in excess of €250 million.

This new contract, together with other recent successes achieved by the CAF Group as a supplier of state-of-the-art, safe and efficient transport solutions stands it in good stead to take part in the numerous plans already underway to build the infrastructure network that will connect the member countries of the Gulf Cooperation Council over the next few years, thereby further consolidating their common goals for economic and social development.

Disclaimer

CAF - Construcciones y Auxiliar de Ferrocarriles SA published this content on 23 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 June 2022 09:24:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Données financières
CA 2022 3 168 M 3 357 M -
Résultat net 2022 95,2 M 101 M -
Dette nette 2022 340 M 361 M -
PER 2022 10,2x
Rendement 2022 3,77%
Capitalisation 975 M 1 033 M -
VE / CA 2022 0,42x
VE / CA 2023 0,38x
Nbr Employés 13 284
Flottant 51,7%
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACHETER
Nombre d'Analystes 9
Dernier Cours de Clôture 28,45 €
Objectif de cours Moyen 44,50 €
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 56,4%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Andrés Arizkorreta García Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Aitor Galarza Rodriguez Chief Financial & Strategy Officer
Jesus Maria Ibarbia Iriondo Technology Director
Josu Villar Elorza Villar Chief Operating Officer
Javier Martínez Ojinaga Lead Independent Non-Executive Director
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapi. (M$)
CONSTRUCCIONES Y AUXILIAR DE FERROCARRILES, S.A.-22.27%1 033
CRRC CORPORATION LIMITED-15.93%20 203
WESTINGHOUSE AIR BRAKE TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION-9.09%15 295
STADLER RAIL AG-19.58%3 346
TRINITY INDUSTRIES, INC.-20.96%1 989
HYUNDAI ROTEM COMPANY-7.45%1 622