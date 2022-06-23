Construcciones y Auxiliar de Ferrocarriles S A : CAF TO SUPPLY PASSENGER TRAINS FOR ETIHAD RAIL IN THE UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

23/06/2022

Please find attached the press release which Etihad Rail issued in relation to its selection of CAF to supply Push-Pull passenger trains. Etihad Rail is a state-owned Company of the United Arab Emirates that manage and develop the construction of the country's railway network, as well its management and operation. The combined base contract amounts to a value in excess of €250 million.

This new contract, together with other recent successes achieved by the CAF Group as a supplier of state-of-the-art, safe and efficient transport solutions stands it in good stead to take part in the numerous plans already underway to build the infrastructure network that will connect the member countries of the Gulf Cooperation Council over the next few years, thereby further consolidating their common goals for economic and social development.