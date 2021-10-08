Construcciones y Auxiliar de Ferrocarriles S A : INTERIM DIVIDEND WILL BE DISTRIBUTED AGAINST FISCAL YEAR 2021 RESULTS

06/10/2021

In execution of the resolution adopted by the Board of Directors of the Company held today, an interim dividend will be distributed against fiscal year 2021 results, with the following characteristics:

- Gross dividend per share: 0.4 euro.

- Deadline for CAF's shares to be traded with the right to receive dividend ("last trading date"): January 10, 2022

- Date from which CAF's shares are traded with no right to receive dividend ("ex date"): January 11, 2022.

- Record date: January 12, 2022.- Payment date: January 13, 2022.

The dividend amount, with the applicable withholdings, will be settled pursuant to the relevant provisions for depository entities, using the resources that the company Sociedad de Gestión de los Sistemas de Registro, Compensación y Liquidación de Valores, S.A. (Iberclear) makes available to those entities.