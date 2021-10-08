Connexion
  Accueil Zonebourse
  Actions
  Espagne
  Bolsas y Mercados Espanoles
  Construcciones y Auxiliar de Ferrocarriles, S.A.
  Actualités
  Synthèse
    CAF   ES0121975009

CONSTRUCCIONES Y AUXILIAR DE FERROCARRILES, S.A.

(CAF)
  Rapport
Construcciones y Auxiliar de Ferrocarriles S A : INTERIM DIVIDEND WILL BE DISTRIBUTED AGAINST FISCAL YEAR 2021 RESULTS

08/10/2021 | 11:12
06/10/2021

In execution of the resolution adopted by the Board of Directors of the Company held today, an interim dividend will be distributed against fiscal year 2021 results, with the following characteristics:

- Gross dividend per share: 0.4 euro.

- Deadline for CAF's shares to be traded with the right to receive dividend ("last trading date"): January 10, 2022

- Date from which CAF's shares are traded with no right to receive dividend ("ex date"): January 11, 2022.

- Record date: January 12, 2022.- Payment date: January 13, 2022.

The dividend amount, with the applicable withholdings, will be settled pursuant to the relevant provisions for depository entities, using the resources that the company Sociedad de Gestión de los Sistemas de Registro, Compensación y Liquidación de Valores, S.A. (Iberclear) makes available to those entities.

Disclaimer

CAF - Construcciones y Auxiliar de Ferrocarriles SA published this content on 06 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 October 2021 09:11:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Données financières
CA 2021 2 955 M 3 413 M -
Résultat net 2021 84,9 M 98,0 M -
Dette nette 2021 354 M 409 M -
PER 2021 14,8x
Rendement 2021 2,88%
Capitalisation 1 239 M 1 433 M -
VE / CA 2021 0,54x
VE / CA 2022 0,49x
Nbr Employés 13 092
Flottant 51,4%
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Andrés Arizkorreta García Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Aitor Galarza Rodriguez Chief Financial & Strategy Officer
Jesus Maria Ibarbia Iriondo Technology Director
Josu Villar Elorza Villar Chief Operating Officer
Javier Martínez Ojinaga Lead Independent Non-Executive Director
