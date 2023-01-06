Recherche avancée
    300750   CNE100003662

CONTEMPORARY AMPEREX TECHNOLOGY CO., LIMITED

(300750)
  Rapport
Cours en clôture Shenzhen Stock Exchange  -  05/01/2023
407.51 CNY   +6.12%
12:01Contemporary Amperex Technology Co., Limited : Nomura toujours positif
ZM
2022CATL fournira jusqu'à 7,5 gigawatt-heures de systèmes de stockage d'énergie par batterie au gestionnaire d'actifs
MT
2022CATL et Changan vont créer une coentreprise de batteries
MT
Contemporary Amperex Technology Co., Limited : Nomura toujours positif

06/01/2023 | 12:01
© Zonebourse avec MT Newswires 2023
Recommandations des analystes sur CONTEMPORARY AMPEREX TECHNOLOGY CO., LIMITED
Données financières
CA 2022 313 Mrd 45 528 M 43 252 M
Résultat net 2022 26 611 M 3 868 M 3 674 M
Tréso. nette 2022 101 Mrd 14 701 M 13 966 M
PER 2022 37,0x
Rendement 2022 0,24%
Capitalisation 995 Mrd 145 Mrd 137 Mrd
VE / CA 2022 2,85x
VE / CA 2023 2,17x
Nbr Employés 83 601
Flottant 48,2%
Graphique CONTEMPORARY AMPEREX TECHNOLOGY CO., LIMITED
Durée : Période :
Contemporary Amperex Technology Co., Limited : Graphique analyse technique Contemporary Amperex Technology Co., Limited | Zonebourse
Tendances analyse technique CONTEMPORARY AMPEREX TECHNOLOGY CO., LIMITED
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesNeutreBaissièreBaissière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACHETER
Nombre d'Analystes 31
Dernier Cours de Clôture 407,51 CNY
Objectif de cours Moyen 567,11 CNY
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 39,2%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Shu Zheng Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Ying Ming Wu Chairman-Supervisory Board
Robin Zeng Chairman
Kai Wu Director, Chief Scientist & Deputy General Manager
Zu Yun Xue Independent Director
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapi. (M$)
CONTEMPORARY AMPEREX TECHNOLOGY CO., LIMITED3.58%144 673
LG ENERGY SOLUTION, LTD.-0.46%79 416
EVE ENERGY CO., LTD.-0.02%26 071
GOTION HIGH-TECH CO.,LTD.2.81%7 634
PYLON TECHNOLOGIES CO., LTD.3.18%7 330
ECOPRO BM. CO., LTD.0.65%7 087