|
Contemporary Amperex Technology Co., Limited : Nomura toujours positif
© Zonebourse avec MT Newswires 2023
|
|Toute l'actualité sur CONTEMPORARY AMPEREX TECHNOLOGY CO., LIMITED
|
|
|
|Recommandations des analystes sur CONTEMPORARY AMPEREX TECHNOLOGY CO., LIMITED
|
|
|
Données financières
|
|CA 2022
|
313 Mrd
45 528 M
43 252 M
|Résultat net 2022
|
26 611 M
3 868 M
3 674 M
|Tréso. nette 2022
|
101 Mrd
14 701 M
13 966 M
|PER 2022
|37,0x
|Rendement 2022
|0,24%
|
|Capitalisation
|
995 Mrd
145 Mrd
137 Mrd
|VE / CA 2022
|2,85x
|VE / CA 2023
|2,17x
|Nbr Employés
|83 601
|Flottant
|48,2%
|
|Graphique CONTEMPORARY AMPEREX TECHNOLOGY CO., LIMITED
|
Durée :
Période :
|
Tendances analyse technique CONTEMPORARY AMPEREX TECHNOLOGY CO., LIMITED
|Court Terme
|Moyen Terme
|Long Terme
|Tendances
|Neutre
|Baissière
|Baissière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
|
|Recommandation moyenne
|ACHETER
|Nombre d'Analystes
|31
|Dernier Cours de Clôture
|407,51 CNY
|Objectif de cours Moyen
|567,11 CNY
|Ecart / Objectif Moyen
|39,2%
Dirigeants et Administrateurs