|
Contemporary Amperex Technology Co., Limited : UBS optimiste sur le dossier
© Zonebourse avec MT Newswires 2022
|
|Toute l'actualité sur CONTEMPORARY AMPEREX TECHNOLOGY CO., LIMITED
|
|
|
|Recommandations des analystes sur CONTEMPORARY AMPEREX TECHNOLOGY CO., LIMITED
|
|
|
Données financières
|
|CA 2022
|
267 Mrd
39 612 M
38 720 M
|Résultat net 2022
|
21 599 M
3 200 M
3 128 M
|Tréso. nette 2022
|
72 619 M
10 759 M
10 517 M
|PER 2022
|54,6x
|Rendement 2022
|0,12%
|
|Capitalisation
|
1 223 Mrd
181 Mrd
177 Mrd
|VE / CA 2022
|4,30x
|VE / CA 2023
|3,17x
|Nbr Employés
|83 601
|Flottant
|48,6%
|
|Graphique CONTEMPORARY AMPEREX TECHNOLOGY CO., LIMITED
|
Durée :
Période :
|
Tendances analyse technique CONTEMPORARY AMPEREX TECHNOLOGY CO., LIMITED
|Court Terme
|Moyen Terme
|Long Terme
|Tendances
|Baissière
|Neutre
|Neutre
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
|
|Recommandation moyenne
|ACHETER
|Nombre d'Analystes
|28
|Dernier Cours de Clôture
|500,90 CNY
|Objectif de cours Moyen
|572,83 CNY
|Ecart / Objectif Moyen
|14,4%
Dirigeants et Administrateurs