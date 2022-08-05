Connexion
Connexion
E-mail
Mot de passe

Afficher le mot de passe
Retenir
Mot de passe oublié ?
Devenir membre gratuitement
Inscription
Devenir membre gratuitement
Inscription
Devenir membre
Inscription gratuite
Devenir client
Découvrez nos services
  1. Accueil Zonebourse
  2. Actions
  3. Chine
  4. Shenzhen Stock Exchange
  5. Contemporary Amperex Technology Co., Limited
  6. Actualités
  7. Reco analystes
    300750   CNE100003662

CONTEMPORARY AMPEREX TECHNOLOGY CO., LIMITED

(300750)
  Rapport
Cours en clôture Shenzhen Stock Exchange  -  04/08/2022
500.90 CNY   -0.62%
12:01CONTEMPORARY AMPEREX TECHNOLOGY CO., LIMITED : UBS optimiste sur le dossier
ZM
04/08CATL poursuivra ses plans de production de batteries en Amérique du Nord d'ici 2026
MT
03/08Les actions chinoises terminent en baisse ; CATL glisse de 3,8 % à cause de l'action en justice de CALB
MT
SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesActualitésNotationsAgendaSociétéFinancesConsensusRévisionsFonds 
SynthèseToute l'actualitéReco analystesAutres languesCommuniquésPublications officiellesActualités du secteurAnalyses Zonebourse

Contemporary Amperex Technology Co., Limited : UBS optimiste sur le dossier

05/08/2022 | 12:01
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook


© Zonebourse avec MT Newswires 2022
Toute l'actualité sur CONTEMPORARY AMPEREX TECHNOLOGY CO., LIMITED
12:01CONTEMPORARY AMPEREX TECHNOLOGY CO., : UBS optimiste sur le dossier
ZM
04/08CATL poursuivra ses plans de production de batteries en Amérique du Nord d'ici 2026
MT
03/08Les actions chinoises terminent en baisse ; CATL glisse de 3,8 % à cause de l'action en..
MT
03/08BOURSE DE PARIS : Pour la détente, il faudra repasser
ZB
02/08CATL poursuit CALB pour violation présumée de brevet
MT
02/08Le vice-président de CATL démissionne ; son successeur est nommé
MT
27/07CATL forme une coentreprise avec Bosch pour la station d'entretien des véhicules électr..
MT
22/07CATL signe un contrat pour fournir des batteries pour véhicules électriques à Ford ; le..
MT
22/07Huayou va construire une usine de traitement du nickel en Indonésie avec Vale, Ford Mot..
MT
21/07Contemporary Amperex Technology Co., Limited et Ford Motor Company annoncent une coopér..
CI
Plus d'actualités
Recommandations des analystes sur CONTEMPORARY AMPEREX TECHNOLOGY CO., LIMITED
Plus de recommandations
Données financières
CA 2022 267 Mrd 39 612 M 38 720 M
Résultat net 2022 21 599 M 3 200 M 3 128 M
Tréso. nette 2022 72 619 M 10 759 M 10 517 M
PER 2022 54,6x
Rendement 2022 0,12%
Capitalisation 1 223 Mrd 181 Mrd 177 Mrd
VE / CA 2022 4,30x
VE / CA 2023 3,17x
Nbr Employés 83 601
Flottant 48,6%
Graphique CONTEMPORARY AMPEREX TECHNOLOGY CO., LIMITED
Durée : Période :
Contemporary Amperex Technology Co., Limited : Graphique analyse technique Contemporary Amperex Technology Co., Limited | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Tendances analyse technique CONTEMPORARY AMPEREX TECHNOLOGY CO., LIMITED
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesBaissièreNeutreNeutre
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACHETER
Nombre d'Analystes 28
Dernier Cours de Clôture 500,90 CNY
Objectif de cours Moyen 572,83 CNY
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 14,4%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Jia Zhou General Manager, CFO & Director
Shu Zheng Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Ying Ming Wu Chairman-Supervisory Board
Yu Qun Zeng Chairman
Kai Wu Director, Chief Scientist & Deputy General Manager
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapi. (M$)
CONTEMPORARY AMPEREX TECHNOLOGY CO., LIMITED-14.81%181 130
LG ENERGY SOLUTION, LTD.0.00%79 385
EVE ENERGY CO., LTD.-18.92%26 957
ECOPRO BM. CO., LTD.2.24%9 555
GOTION HIGH-TECH CO.,LTD.-25.44%9 424
PYLON TECHNOLOGIES CO., LTD.94.31%8 782