CONTINENTAL AG : Jefferies à l'achat
Sascha Gommel de chez Jefferies conserve son opinion positive sur le titre avec une recommandation d'achat. L'objectif de cours demeure inchangé à 155 EUR.
© Zonebourse avec dpa-AFX Analyser 2021
|Toute l'actualité sur CONTINENTAL AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT
|Recommandations des analystes sur CONTINENTAL AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT
Données financières
|CA 2020
37 532 M
45 541 M
-
|Résultat net 2020
-526 M
-638 M
-
|Dette nette 2020
4 427 M
5 371 M
-
|PER 2020
|-45,8x
|Rendement 2020
|2,00%
|Capitalisation
|
24 071 M
29 081 M
-
|VE / CA 2020
|0,76x
|VE / CA 2021
|0,67x
|Nbr Employés
|233 688
|Flottant
|54,0%
|Graphique CONTINENTAL AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT
Durée :
Période :
Tendances analyse technique CONTINENTAL AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT
|Court Terme
|Moyen Terme
|Long Terme
|Tendances
|Neutre
|Haussière
|Haussière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
|Recommandation moyenne
|ACCUMULER
|Nombre d'Analystes
|24
|Objectif de cours Moyen
125,05 €
|Dernier Cours de Cloture
117,75 €
|Ecart / Objectif Haut
41,0%
|Ecart / Objectif Moyen
6,20%
|Ecart / Objectif Bas
-43,9%
Dirigeants et Administrateurs