Accueil Zonebourse  >  Actions  >  Xetra  >  Continental Aktiengesellschaft    CON   DE0005439004

CONTINENTAL AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT

(CON)
  Rapport
Cours estimé en temps réel. Temps réel estimé Tradegate - 19/02 21:59:55
116.55 EUR   -1.02%
21:02CONTINENTAL AG : Jefferies à l'achat
ZD
17/02CONTINENTAL AG : Morgan Stanley confirme sa recommandation neutre
ZD
17/02CONTINENTAL AG : DZ Bank reste à l'achat
ZD
CONTINENTAL AG : Jefferies à l'achat

19/02/2021 | 21:02
Sascha Gommel de chez Jefferies conserve son opinion positive sur le titre avec une recommandation d'achat. L'objectif de cours demeure inchangé à 155 EUR.

© Zonebourse avec dpa-AFX Analyser 2021
Données financières
CA 2020 37 532 M 45 541 M -
Résultat net 2020 -526 M -638 M -
Dette nette 2020 4 427 M 5 371 M -
PER 2020 -45,8x
Rendement 2020 2,00%
Capitalisation 24 071 M 29 081 M -
VE / CA 2020 0,76x
VE / CA 2021 0,67x
Nbr Employés 233 688
Flottant 54,0%
Graphique CONTINENTAL AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT
Durée : Période :
Continental Aktiengesellschaft : Graphique analyse technique Continental Aktiengesellschaft | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Tendances analyse technique CONTINENTAL AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesNeutreHaussièreHaussière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes 24
Objectif de cours Moyen 125,05 €
Dernier Cours de Cloture 117,75 €
Ecart / Objectif Haut 41,0%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 6,20%
Ecart / Objectif Bas -43,9%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Nom Titre
Nikolai Setzer Chairman-Executive Board
Wolfgang Schäfer Head-Finance, Controlling, Compliance & Law
Wolfgang W. Reitzle Chairman-Supervisory Board
Gunter Dunkel Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Siegfried Wolf Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
CONTINENTAL AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT-2.89%28 453
DENSO CORPORATION8.09%49 310
APTIV PLC14.63%40 328
WEICHAI POWER CO., LTD.60.35%29 249
HYUNDAI MOBIS CO.,LTD25.83%26 803
MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC.9.93%22 641
