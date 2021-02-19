CONTINENTAL AG : Jefferies à l'achat

Données financières EUR USD CA 2020 37 532 M 45 541 M - Résultat net 2020 -526 M -638 M - Dette nette 2020 4 427 M 5 371 M - PER 2020 -45,8x Rendement 2020 2,00% Capitalisation 24 071 M 29 081 M - VE / CA 2020 0,76x VE / CA 2021 0,67x Nbr Employés 233 688 Flottant 54,0% Graphique CONTINENTAL AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT Durée : Auto. 2 mois 3 mois 6 mois 9 mois 1 an 2 ans 5 ans 10 ans Max. Période : Jour Semaine Tendances analyse technique CONTINENTAL AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT Court Terme Moyen Terme Long Terme Tendances Neutre Haussière Haussière Evolution du Compte de Résultat Merci d'autoriser JavaScript dans les préférences de votre navigateur pour utiliser les graphiques dynamiques. Consensus Vente Achat Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER Nombre d'Analystes 24 Objectif de cours Moyen 125,05 € Dernier Cours de Cloture 117,75 € Ecart / Objectif Haut 41,0% Ecart / Objectif Moyen 6,20% Ecart / Objectif Bas -43,9% Révisions de BNA Merci d'autoriser JavaScript dans les préférences de votre navigateur pour utiliser les graphiques dynamiques. Dirigeants et Administrateurs Nom Titre Nikolai Setzer Chairman-Executive Board Wolfgang Schäfer Head-Finance, Controlling, Compliance & Law Wolfgang W. Reitzle Chairman-Supervisory Board Gunter Dunkel Independent Member-Supervisory Board Siegfried Wolf Independent Member-Supervisory Board Secteur et Concurrence Var. 1janv Capitalisation (M$) CONTINENTAL AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT -2.89% 28 453 DENSO CORPORATION 8.09% 49 310 APTIV PLC 14.63% 40 328 WEICHAI POWER CO., LTD. 60.35% 29 249 HYUNDAI MOBIS CO.,LTD 25.83% 26 803 MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC. 9.93% 22 641