ContraFect Corporation : WBB Securities toujours à l'achat

Données financières USD EUR CA 2020 - - - Résultat net 2020 -32,8 M - -28,0 M Dette nette 2020 - - - PER 2020 -2,94x Rendement 2020 - Capitalisation 176 M 176 M 150 M Capi. / CA 2020 - Capi. / CA 2021 23,5x Nbr Employés 24 Flottant 62,8% Graphique CONTRAFECT CORPORATION Durée : Auto. 2 mois 3 mois 6 mois 9 mois 1 an 2 ans 5 ans 10 ans Max. Période : Jour Semaine Tendances analyse technique CONTRAFECT CORPORATION Court Terme Moyen Terme Long Terme Tendances Baissière Baissière Baissière Evolution du Compte de Résultat Merci d'autoriser JavaScript dans les préférences de votre navigateur pour utiliser les graphiques dynamiques. Consensus Vente Achat Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER Nombre d'Analystes 5 Objectif de cours Moyen 18,30 $ Dernier Cours de Cloture 4,48 $ Ecart / Objectif Haut 458% Ecart / Objectif Moyen 308% Ecart / Objectif Bas 168% Révisions de BNA Merci d'autoriser JavaScript dans les préférences de votre navigateur pour utiliser les graphiques dynamiques. Dirigeants et Administrateurs Nom Titre Roger J. Pomerantz Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer Michael Messinger Chief Financial Officer Cara Cassino Chief Medical Officer & EVP-Research & Development Nancy Dong Vice President-Finance & Administration Sol J. Barer Lead Independent Director Secteur et Concurrence Var. 1janv Capitalisation (M$) CONTRAFECT CORPORATION -11.29% 176 MODERNA, INC. 13.42% 47 458 LONZA GROUP AG -7.07% 41 623 CELLTRION, INC. -9.89% 38 936 IQVIA HOLDINGS INC. 6.49% 36 587 SEAGEN INC. -21.49% 24 912