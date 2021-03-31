|
ContraFect Corporation : WBB Securities toujours à l'achat
© Zonebourse avec MT Newswires 2021
|
|Toute l'actualité sur CONTRAFECT CORPORATION
|
|
|
|Recommandations des analystes sur CONTRAFECT CORPORATION
|
|
|
Données financières
|
|CA 2020
|
-
-
-
|Résultat net 2020
|
-32,8 M
-
-28,0 M
|Dette nette 2020
|
-
-
-
|PER 2020
|-2,94x
|Rendement 2020
|-
|
|Capitalisation
|
176 M
176 M
150 M
|Capi. / CA 2020
|-
|Capi. / CA 2021
|23,5x
|Nbr Employés
|24
|Flottant
|62,8%
|
|Graphique CONTRAFECT CORPORATION
|
Durée :
Période :
|
Tendances analyse technique CONTRAFECT CORPORATION
|Court Terme
|Moyen Terme
|Long Terme
|Tendances
|Baissière
|Baissière
|Baissière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
|Recommandation moyenne
|ACCUMULER
|Nombre d'Analystes
|5
|Objectif de cours Moyen
|
18,30 $
|Dernier Cours de Cloture
|
4,48 $
|Ecart / Objectif Haut
|
458%
|Ecart / Objectif Moyen
|
308%
|Ecart / Objectif Bas
|
168%
Dirigeants et Administrateurs