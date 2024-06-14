Cooper Energy Limited est une société d'exploration et de production basée en Australie. Elle fournit du gaz au sud-est de l'Australie et produit du pétrole à faible coût dans le bassin de Cooper. La société opère à travers deux segments : Cooper Basin et South-East Australia. Le secteur de l'Australie du Sud-Est comprend principalement les actifs de production de gaz de Sole et Casino Henry et l'usine de gaz d'Athena. Ce secteur comprend également les activités de prospection et d'évaluation, ainsi que les activités d'entretien et de maintenance en cours dans les bassins d'Otway et de Gippsland. La société possède huit concessions offshore dans le bassin de Gippsland. Elle détient une participation de 100 % dans ces concessions et dans l'usine de traitement de gaz d'Orbost, située à terre près d'Orbost, dans le Gippsland oriental, dans l'État de Victoria. Le segment Cooper Basin comprend la production et la vente de pétrole brut dans les permis de la société dans le bassin de Cooper, ainsi que l'exploration et l'évaluation de cibles pétrolières supplémentaires. Les filiales de la société comprennent Somerton Energy Limited, Essential Petroleum Exploration Pty Ltd et d'autres.