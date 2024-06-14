Action COE COOPER ENERGY LIMITED
Cooper Energy Limited

Actions

COE

AU000000COE2

Pétrole et gaz - exploration / production

Marché Fermé - Australian S.E.
Autres places de cotation
 08:10:22 14/06/2024 		Varia. 5j. Varia. 1 janv.
0,21 AUD +2,44 % Graphique intraday de Cooper Energy Limited +2,44 % +61,54 %
09:01 COOPER ENERGY LIMITED : Euroz Hartleys toujours à l'achat ZM
04/06 Transcript : Cooper Energy Limited - Special Call

Dernières actualités sur Cooper Energy Limited

COOPER ENERGY LIMITED : Euroz Hartleys toujours à l'achat ZM
Transcript : Cooper Energy Limited - Special Call
Cooper Energy achève le programme de mise hors service des puits BMG MT
COOPER ENERGY LIMITED : Bell Potter n'est plus acheteur ZM
Transcript : Cooper Energy Limited, Q3 2024 Earnings Call, Apr 16, 2024
COOPER ENERGY LIMITED : Jarden Research reste à l'achat ZM
Cooper Energy met hors service 70 % de ses puits de pétrole dans l'État de Victoria, avec des prévisions de coûts moyens MT
COOPER ENERGY LIMITED : Jarden Research passe de neutre à achat ZM
La perte de Cooper Energy se creuse au cours du premier semestre fiscal ; le chiffre d'affaires augmente de 5%. MT
Transcript : Cooper Energy Limited, H1 2024 Earnings Call, Feb 27, 2024
Cooper Energy Limited annonce ses résultats pour le semestre clos le 31 décembre 2023 CI
Le chiffre d'affaires de Cooper Energy augmente de 5 % au cours du premier semestre fiscal ; les actions progressent de 11 %. MT
Cooper Energy Limited présente ses résultats de production pour le deuxième trimestre de l'exercice 2024 CI
Transcript : Cooper Energy Limited, Q2 2024 Earnings Call, Jan 23, 2024
Les actions australiennes sont en baisse alors que le marché attend les données clés de l'inflation MT
Cooper Energy fait avancer son projet d'amélioration de l'usine d'Orbost ; les actions bondissent de 8 MT
Strike Energy se retirerait de la course aux actifs pétroliers et gaziers CI
Lakes Blue Energy annonce des conditions contraignantes pour l'octroi à Cooper Energy Limited d'un intérêt de 25,1% dans le PEP 169, Victoria CI
Les projets pétroliers et gaziers de Woodside Energy dans les Pyrénées et à Macedon seraient mis en vente par Morgan Stanley CI
Cooper Energy aggrave sa perte pour l'année fiscale 2023 MT
Transcript : Cooper Energy Limited, 2023 Earnings Call, Aug 29, 2023
Cooper Energy Limited annonce ses résultats pour l'exercice clos le 30 juin 2023 CI
Cooper Energy prévoit une dépréciation de 33 millions de dollars australiens MT
Cooper Energy Limited nomme Nicole Ortigosa secrétaire générale et conseillère juridique CI
Cooper Energy Limited révise ses prévisions de production pour l'exercice 2023 CI

Graphique Cooper Energy Limited

Graphique Cooper Energy Limited
Profil Société

Cooper Energy Limited est une société d'exploration et de production basée en Australie. Elle fournit du gaz au sud-est de l'Australie et produit du pétrole à faible coût dans le bassin de Cooper. La société opère à travers deux segments : Cooper Basin et South-East Australia. Le secteur de l'Australie du Sud-Est comprend principalement les actifs de production de gaz de Sole et Casino Henry et l'usine de gaz d'Athena. Ce secteur comprend également les activités de prospection et d'évaluation, ainsi que les activités d'entretien et de maintenance en cours dans les bassins d'Otway et de Gippsland. La société possède huit concessions offshore dans le bassin de Gippsland. Elle détient une participation de 100 % dans ces concessions et dans l'usine de traitement de gaz d'Orbost, située à terre près d'Orbost, dans le Gippsland oriental, dans l'État de Victoria. Le segment Cooper Basin comprend la production et la vente de pétrole brut dans les permis de la société dans le bassin de Cooper, ainsi que l'exploration et l'évaluation de cibles pétrolières supplémentaires. Les filiales de la société comprennent Somerton Energy Limited, Essential Petroleum Exploration Pty Ltd et d'autres.
Secteur
Pétrole et gaz - exploration / production
Agenda
16/07/2024 - June 2024 Publication évolution de l'activité - Activities Report
Evolution du Compte de Résultat

Notations pour Cooper Energy Limited

Note Trading
Note Investissement
ESG Refinitiv
C
Consensus des Analystes

Vente
Consensus
Achat
Recommandation moyenne
ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes
10
Dernier Cours de Cloture
0,205 AUD
Objectif de cours Moyen
0,239 AUD
Ecart / Objectif Moyen
+16,59 %
Révisions de BNA

Révisions des Estimations

Bénéfices trimestriels - Taux de surprise

Agenda de la société

Secteur Pétrole et gaz - exploration / production - Autres

Varia. 1 janv. Capi.
COOPER ENERGY LIMITED Action Cooper Energy Limited
+61,54 % 359 M
CHEVRON CORPORATION Action Chevron Corporation
+2,47 % 282 Md
CNOOC LIMITED Action CNOOC Limited
+64,62 % 135 Md
CONOCOPHILLIPS Action ConocoPhillips
-4,46 % 130 Md
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED Action Canadian Natural Resources Limited
+7,98 % 73,01 Md
EOG RESOURCES, INC. Action EOG Resources, Inc.
-1,53 % 68,45 Md
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION Action Occidental Petroleum Corporation
+0,15 % 53,02 Md
HESS CORPORATION Action Hess Corporation
-0,28 % 44,14 Md
WOODSIDE ENERGY GROUP LTD Action Woodside Energy Group Ltd
-12,23 % 34,72 Md
DIAMONDBACK ENERGY, INC. Action Diamondback Energy, Inc.
+22,74 % 33,95 Md
Pétrole et gaz - exploration / production - Autres
