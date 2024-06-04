Cooper Energy Limited
Actions
COE
AU000000COE2
Pétrole et gaz - exploration / production
|
Temps Différé
Autres places de cotation
|Varia. 5j.
|Varia. 1 janv.
|0,22 AUD
|-4,35 %
|-2,22 %
|+69,23 %
|01:00
|Transcript : Cooper Energy Limited - Special Call
|21/05
|Cooper Energy achève le programme de mise hors service des puits BMG
|MT
Cet article est réservé aux abonnés
Déjà abonné ?Se connecter
Pas encore abonné ?S'abonner
Révisions de BNA
|Varia. 1 janv.
|Capi.
|+69,23 %
|403 M
|+5,56 %
|299 Md
|-1,90 %
|136 Md
|+59,23 %
|131 Md
|+15,09 %
|81,97 Md
|-1,08 %
|71,58 Md
|+1,44 %
|55,41 Md
|+3,54 %
|47,32 Md
|+22,98 %
|35,54 Md
|-11,37 %
|34,92 Md
- Bourse
- Actions
- Action COE
- Actualités Cooper Energy Limited
- Transcript : Cooper Energy Limited - Special Call