Connexion
E-mail
Mot de passe
Retenir
Mot de passe oublié ?
Devenir membre gratuitement
Inscription
Inscription
Devenir membre
Inscription gratuite
Devenir client
Découvrez nos services
Paramètres
Paramètres
Cotations dynamiques 
OFFON

Accueil Zonebourse  >  Actions  >  Nyse  >  CooTek (Cayman) Inc.    CTK

COOTEK (CAYMAN) INC.

(CTK)
  Rapport
Cours en différé. Temps Différé Nyse - 03/02 22:10:00
3.12 USD   +10.25%
2019COOTEK (CAYMAN) INC : publication des résultats trimestriels
SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesActualitésNotationsAgendaSociétéFinancesConsensusRévisionsDérivésFondsCommunauté 


Aucune donnée



Copyright © 2009 Morningstar. All Rights Reserved. The information, data and opinions expressed (Information) and contained herein: (1) are proprietary to Morningstar and/or its content providers and are not intended to represent investment advice or recommendation to buy or sell any security; (2) may not be copied or distributed without express license to do so; and (3) are not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. Morningstar reserve its rights to charge for access to these Ratings and/or Rating report. Neither Morningstar nor its content providers are responsible for any damages or losses arising from any use of this Rating, Rating Report or Information contained therein.
Graphique COOTEK (CAYMAN) INC.
Durée : Période :
CooTek (Cayman) Inc. : Graphique analyse technique CooTek (Cayman) Inc. | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne CONSERVER
Nombre d'Analystes 1
Objectif de cours Moyen 5,00 $
Dernier Cours de Cloture 2,83 $
Ecart / Objectif Haut 76,7%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 76,7%
Ecart / Objectif Bas 76,7%
Révisions de BNA
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
COOTEK (CAYMAN) INC.2.17%172
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES11.90%162 404
ACCENTURE PLC-4.77%157 766
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-5.12%106 428
INFOSYS LIMITED1.23%73 930
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-5.59%72 057
RUBRIQUES
SERVICES GRATUITS
SERVICES FINANCIERS
APPLICATION MOBILE
SOLUTIONS
+33 (0)4 78 30 41 42
À PROPOS
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. Tous droits réservés. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar et S&P Capital IQ