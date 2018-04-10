Connexion
E-mail
Mot de passe
Retenir
Mot de passe oublié ?
Devenir membre gratuitement
Inscription
Inscription
Devenir membre
Inscription gratuite
Devenir client
Découvrez nos services
Paramètres
Paramètres
Cotations dynamiques 
OFFON

Accueil Zonebourse  >  Actions  >  Nyse  >  Copa Holdings, S.A.    CPA   PAP310761054

COPA HOLDINGS, S.A.

(CPA)
  Rapport
SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesActualitésNotationsAgendaSociétéFinancesConsensusRévisionsDérivésFondsCommunauté 
ETFs positionnés sur COPA HOLDINGS, S.A.ETFs et Trackers avec Trackinsight
ETFVar. 5jours PoidsRatingZone géographiqueCatégorie et Secteur
JPMorgan US Dividend ETF - USD-2.15%0.55%-Etats UnisActions
JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF - USD-1.60%0.24%-Etats UnisActions
JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mi...-1.70%0.22%Etats UnisActions
SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF -...-3.30%0.11%Etats UnisActions
Xtrackers Russell Midcap 1C - USD-1.50%0.02%Etats UnisActions
SPDR Russell 1000 Momentum Focus ET...-0.82%0.01%Etats UnisActions



Copyright © 2009 Morningstar. All Rights Reserved. The information, data and opinions expressed (Information) and contained herein: (1) are proprietary to Morningstar and/or its content providers and are not intended to represent investment advice or recommendation to buy or sell any security; (2) may not be copied or distributed without express license to do so; and (3) are not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. Morningstar reserve its rights to charge for access to these Ratings and/or Rating report. Neither Morningstar nor its content providers are responsible for any damages or losses arising from any use of this Rating, Rating Report or Information contained therein.
Conseil
 COPA HOLDINGS, S.A.
Pari de Croissance sur l'Amérique Latine
Graphique COPA HOLDINGS, S.A.
Durée : Période :
Copa Holdings, S.A. : Graphique analyse technique Copa Holdings, S.A. | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes 19
Objectif de cours Moyen 67,79 $
Dernier Cours de Cloture 48,32 $
Ecart / Objectif Haut 198%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 40,3%
Ecart / Objectif Bas -2,73%
Révisions de BNA
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
COPA HOLDINGS, S.A.-55.29%2 056
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.-53.37%17 324
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-21.84%14 683
AIR CHINA LIMITED-33.50%13 643
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED-26.53%11 524
CHINA EASTERN AIRLINES CORPORATION LIMITED-12.91%10 389
RUBRIQUES
SERVICES GRATUITS
SERVICES FINANCIERS
APPLICATION MOBILE
SOLUTIONS
+33 (0)4 78 30 41 42
À PROPOS
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. Tous droits réservés. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group