Connexion
E-mail
Mot de passe
Retenir
Mot de passe oublié ?
Devenir membre gratuitement
Inscription
Inscription
Devenir membre
Inscription gratuite
Devenir client
Découvrez nos services
Paramètres
Paramètres
Cotations dynamiques 
OFFON

Accueil Zonebourse  >  Actions  >  Euronext Amsterdam  >  Corbion N.V.    CRBN   NL0010583399

CORBION N.V.

(CRBN)
  Rapport
SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesActualitésNotationsAgendaSociétéFinancesConsensusRévisionsDérivésFondsCommunauté 
Fonds positionnés sur CORBION N.V.
NomPEA1er Jan5 ansNotationPosition
DPAM INVEST B Eqs Sust Food Trnds B CapNON6.00%55.00%3.05M EUR
Ecofi Avenir PlusNON3.00%57.00%0.51M EUR
JOHCM European Select Val A EURNON7.00%27.00%33.56M EUR
MAM Transition Durable Actions CNON2.00%79.00%2.28M EUR


ETFs positionnés sur CORBION N.V.ETFs et Trackers avec Trackinsight
ETFVar. 5jours PoidsRatingZone géographiqueCatégorie et Secteur
IShares STOXX Europe 600 Food & Bev...1.62%0.54%EuropeActions - Nourriture
IShares STOXX Europe Small 200 (DE...-0.53%0.44%EuropeActions
WisdomTree Europe SmallCap Dividend...0.25%0.39%EuropeActions
WisdomTree Eurozone Quality Dividen...-0.52%0.34%EuropeActions
WisdomTree Europe Equity - USD Hed...-0.51%0.10%EuropeActions
WisdomTree Europe Equity GBP Hedge...1.36%0.10%EuropeActions
WisdomTree Europe Equity - CHF Hed...0.03%0.10%EuropeActions
WisdomTree Europe Equity USD Hedge...-0.76%0.10%EuropeActions
Lyxor Core EURO STOXX 300 (DR) - -...-0.20%0.06%EuropeActions
Lyxor Core EURO STOXX 300 (DR) - D...-0.18%0.06%EuropeActions



Copyright © 2009 Morningstar. All Rights Reserved. The information, data and opinions expressed (Information) and contained herein: (1) are proprietary to Morningstar and/or its content providers and are not intended to represent investment advice or recommendation to buy or sell any security; (2) may not be copied or distributed without express license to do so; and (3) are not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. Morningstar reserve its rights to charge for access to these Ratings and/or Rating report. Neither Morningstar nor its content providers are responsible for any damages or losses arising from any use of this Rating, Rating Report or Information contained therein.
Décryptage
Stratégie : des actions pour miser sur l'économie circulaire
Graphique CORBION N.V.
Durée : Période :
Corbion N.V. : Graphique analyse technique Corbion N.V. | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes 6
Objectif de cours Moyen 43,31 €
Dernier Cours de Cloture 49,55 €
Ecart / Objectif Haut -1,11%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen -12,6%
Ecart / Objectif Bas -38,4%
Révisions de BNA
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
CORBION N.V.7.37%3 521
ECOLAB INC.-3.03%59 886
SIKA AG2.48%39 160
GIVAUDAN SA-4.18%36 728
EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING AG0.00%22 244
YUNNAN ENERGY NEW MATERIAL CO., LTD.-6.18%18 177
RUBRIQUES
SERVICES GRATUITS
SERVICES FINANCIERS
APPLICATION MOBILE
SOLUTIONS
+33 (0)4 78 30 41 42
À PROPOS
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. Tous droits réservés. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar et S&P Capital IQ